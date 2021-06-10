Leopardstown tips: Monaasib can get  career back on track

Unplaced in the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas last time, Monaasib might get his career back on track by landing the Group 3 Ballycorus Stakes in Leopardstown today.

Kevin Prendergast’s charge was held up by Chris Hayes but his anticipated late challenge failed to materialise and he filled eighth spot, beaten about nine lengths, behind the Bolger pair, Mac Swiney and Poetic Flare.

Monaasib had made his seasonal debut in a Guineas Trial at Leopardstown, when he finished third, beaten a length and a half, behind subsequent Qipco 2,000 Guineas victor Poetic Flare.

And, in his juvenile campaign, the Bobby’s Kitten colt triumphed twice and ended his season with an excellent second, collared late, behind High definition in the Group 2 Beresford at the Curragh.

Dropping back in trip to an abbreviated seven furlongs, Monaasib will wear a visor for the first time today, which should help, although he won’t appreciate it if the ground is on the quick side.

Today’s field features last year’s winner Speak In Colours, conceding weight to all his rivals, the Aidan O’Brien-trained dark horse Admiral Nelson and Paddy Twomey’s seasonal debutante Pearls Galore, whose 2020 form included a close second to subsequent Group 1 winner Champers Elysees in the Fairy Bridge at Gowran Park.

Ger Lyons and Colin Keane have double prospects, with Moony Beams and Spilt Passion, in the early action.

A fast-finisher when favourite and beaten a neck by Celtic Times on his debut over course and distance, Moony Beams will know more about the job this time, in the opening two-year-old maiden, and might open his account at the expense of Ballydoyle colt Pimilico, very green on his debut behind Freedom Of Speech on debut in Naas.

Runner-up twice as a two-year-old, Split Passion was the stable’s first string when fourth to stable-companion Holly Golightly in a Gowran Park maiden on her seasonal debut and is probably capable of better. So she should be tough to bet in the fillies maiden.

Joseph O’Brien is turning out winners on a daily basis and his Giustino, an impressive winner at Listowel on Sunday, should follow-up in the (45-65) Leopardstown handicap, if the handicapper is a good judge.

Placed a couple of times, at Gowran Park and Sligo, Giustino came good in style on Sunday when making all and winning, hard held, by eight lengths from Benkogambit.

The handicapper reacted by giving the Free Eagle a massive 20lb. hike but he runs here under only a mandatory 6lb. penalty. So he’ll be sent off at a short price and, despite a high draw, should follow-up.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

4.15 Moony Beams

4.50 Split Passion (nb)

5.20 Golden Valour

5.50 Monaasib

6.20 Sheer Chance

6.50 Maoilin

7.20 Giustino (Nap)

7.50 Hidden Land

Next best

4.15 Pimlico

4.50 Golden Lyric

5.20 Sister Lola

5.50 Speak In Colours

6.20 Never Seen Before

6.50 Flagged

7.20 Irish Ambassador

7.50 Anyonecanhaveitall