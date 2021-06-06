Listowel report: The Acropolis off the mark in style

Less than two hours before his trainer won a first Prix du Jockey-Club (French Derby) with St Mark’s Basilica, The Acropolis impressed for Aidan O’Brien when landing the Irish Stallion Farms 2-Y-0 Maiden in Listowel, sparking a treble for jockey Wayne Lordan.

A first winner in Ireland for first season sire Churchill, the 5/4 favourite readily reversed Curragh form with Thunder Eclipse and Lordan commented: “He’s a very nice colt – he travelled well, quickened up nicely and went to the line well. The bad ground caught him out at the Curragh and he put it behind him today. It was a good performance.”

Lordan had to work a lot harder on board the Willie Mullins-trained My Sister Sarah, a 141-rated hurdler, in the two-mile Virtual Listowel Writers Week Handicap.

A four-time winner over flights, the 6/5 favourite, in the colours of Barnane Stud, stayed on dourly up the straight to pip Coventry by a nose, opening her Flat account at the fourth attempt.

“Things were happening a bit quick for her around here and a galloping track would suit her better,” said Lordan, “I’d say two miles is a minimum trip for her, but she put her head down and tried hard for me.”

Similar strength was required from Lordan to get the blinkered Metaphorical up to collar odds-on favourite and Irish 2,000 Guineas fifth Emporio on the line in the North Kerry Greenway Maiden, completing an-across-the card treble for Ballydoyle.

A sting in the tail followed Lordan’s last gasp win on My Sister Sarah - a six-day whip ban. Even money favourite Saldier, a dual Grade 1-winner over hurdles, completed a Listowel double for the Mullins camp, coasting to an effortless win, under Jodie Townend, in the St.Johns Theatre Listowe Amateur Race.

On another very good day for Closutton, Ruaille Buaille (Danny Mullins) bolted-up in the Follow Kilbeggan On Instagram Mares Hurdle at the midlands track, sparking a stable double in Kilbeggan to match the brace achieved in Listowel.

Having charted a wide course, Ruaille Buaille comfortably brushed aside front -running market rival The Getaway Star, prompting Patrick Mullins to comment: “She should be competitive in all the mares hurdles – she’s not very big and is more likely to go for a Flat maiden than jump a fence.”

It was the turn of Patrick Mullins to deliver Closutton’s fourth win of the day, guiding 2/5 favourite Minella Cocooner, placed on his only point-to-point start for John Nallen, to an impressive victory in the Kilbeggan bumper. Danny Mullins re-established himself as the new season’s leading rider when completing a Kilbeggan double on Presenting Bonnie for in-form John Ryan in the two-mile, 80-102 handicap hurdle.

Oisin Orr struck on the double, at the North Kerry venue, the first leg, Young Angel, being a third winner of the weekend for Dermot Weld.

The Ballylinch Stud-owned Dark Angel filly pounced late, up the inside of pace-forcing Even Flow, to triumph by a neck, Orr admitting: “I rode her for luck. She got a lovely run around and the gaps opened.”

Orr struck again when Jack Davison’s Cisco Disco followed-up Monday’s Roscommon victory in the Return Of The Revival Festival Handicap.

Trainer Andrew Kinirons landed both divisions of the Listowel Tidy Towns Handicap with favourites Mary Salome (Luke McAteer) and Praying Mantis (Mikey Sheehy).