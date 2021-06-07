Listowel and Gowran tips: Annie G can continue De Bromhead’s rich vein of form

Annie G should continue Henry de Bromhead’s rich vein of form by taking the Happy Retirement To John Oxx Mares Maiden Hurdle which opens today’s Listowel card.

The daughter of Getaway showed promise in her two bumper outings, behind Mr Jackman and Finest Evermore respectively and she made a pleasing start to her hurdling career when, despite running keenly and hanging at a crucial stage, she filled third spot behind Dreamingandhoping at Ballinrobe in April, her first start since last summer.

But it’s her most recent effort, at Tipperary, which makes her a stand-out in today’s company – she finished a length and a half second to four-time bumper winner Gypsy Island in a mares maiden hurdle and might have well have toppled the odds-on favourite had she not blundered at the final flight. T pair finished 11 lengths clear of the rest.

Hugh Morgan’s mount will meet nothing of Gypsy Island’s calibre today and is very difficult to oppose.

The John J Galvin Chase is an intriguing contest and dual Cheltenham Festival winner Samcro, back in the winning groove at Killarney last month, might be capable of following-up.

Ridden in Killarney by Jack Kennedy, Samcro came from off the pace to mug Cilaos Emery close home, with course specialist Peregrine Run seven lengths back in third. Four pounds better off today, Samcro should confirm form with Peter Fahey’s veteran in a race which also features Noel Meade’s 147-rated Snow Falcon and the Joseph O’Brien-trained Darasso, successful over hurdles in Killarney last time.

The John McConnell-trained Bardenstown Lad, an impressive, 15 lengths winner of a point-to- point bumper in Tipperary, looks the one to beat in the Dr. Louis O’Carroll Pro-Am Flat Race.

Sharing the Bank Holiday slot is Flat action in Gowran Park where in-form Joe Murphy might strike with a couple of recent winners, Galtee Mist and Overheer, under mandatory penalties.

In-foal Galtee Mist scored in Listowel on Saturday, beating Mudawy readily by two lengths, with prolific winner Is That Love back in fifth and might defy her 6lb. penalty in the Visit Kilkenny.ie Handicap.

Later, the consistent Overheer, who came good in Leopardstown on Thursday, following two near misses, will relish the step-up in trip in the Thomastown Handicap and might hold hat-trick-seeking Loingseoir and the consistent Lord Park.

Joseph O’Brien’s once-raced Mariesque might make a successful seasonal debut in the median auction fillies maiden.

Fourth to Cecilia Clementine in a Curragh maiden last November, the Lawman filly is preferred to 80-rated White Pepper, runner-up to Venice Biennale at Navan recently.

LISTOWEL

John Ryan

1.35 Annie G (Nap)

2.05 The Little Yank

2.35 Pythion

3.05 Added Bonus

3.35 Waitnsee

4.05 Samcro

4.35 Winged Leader

5.05 Bardenstown Lad (nb)

Next best

1.35 What Wonders Weave

2.05 Earl Of Desmond

2.35 Nevendon

3.05 Rare Conor

3.35 Place Des Vosges

4.05 Peregrine Run

4.35 Warriors Tale

5.05 Beret Rouge

GOWRAN PARK

John Ryan

1.50 Frill

2.20 Galtee Mist

2.50 Hidden Spark

3.20 Summer’s Dream

3.50 Mariesque

4.25 County Wicklow

4.55 Overheer

5.25 Evergreen And Red

Next best

1.50 Baseman

2.20 Is That Love

2.50 Power Of Lazarus

3.20 Zahee

3.50 White Pepper

4.25 Licence

4.55 Loingseoir

5.25 She’s Good Company