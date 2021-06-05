Talking Horses: Bolshoi Ballet can lead rivals a merry dance in the Derby 

More than any other race, one is the magic number when it comes to the Epsom Derby.

As Italian breeder Federico Tesio famously put it: “The thoroughbred exists because its selection has depended, not on experts, technicians, or zoologists, but on a piece of wood: The winning post of the Epsom Derby.”

It is therefore both fitting and, in the context of today’s race, encouraging that years ending in the digit 1 have a history of producing great Derby winners and/or great Derby moments.

Think Mill Reef in 1971, Shergar, arguably the most spectacular Derby winner of them all, in 1981, and Generous in 1991. More recently, think Galileo in 2001 and that iconic, premature Mickael Barzalona celebration as Pour Moi snatched a famous Epsom victory in 2011.

A decade on, the hope is the 242nd renewal can produce another equine superstar.

In truth, after a number of average winners since Golden Horn’s golden season in 2015, the famous Classic desperately needs a genuine top-notch colt, a horse who can ignite the Flat season and dominate through the coming months.

And if there is a genuine middle-distance superstar in the class of 2021 it is surely Bolshoi Ballet.

Like his sire Galileo, Bolshoi Ballet will arrive at Epsom on the back of Leopardstown victories in the Ballysax Stakes and the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial.

And like his famous old man, Bolshoi Ballet will be flying solo at Epsom, Aidan O’Brien and “the lads” clearly taking the view no stablemate, long-time Derby favourite High Definition included, can realistically get the better of the hot favourite. That’s a tip in itself and an ominous one for Bolshoi Ballet’s 11 rivals.

Perhaps Team Ballydoyle assessed the opposition and came to the conclusion that while this may be a Derby high on intrigue, it’s one short on proven quality.

After all, Jim Bolger’s Mac Swiney is one of only two Group 1 winners in the line-up — Gear Up is the other — and his Irish 2,000 Guineas success — like his Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes win at Doncaster as a two-year-old — came on ground with heavy in the going description.

With the ground drying out, conditions promise to be far less testing here and Mac Swiney may struggle to turn the Derrinstown form around with Bolshoi Ballet.

Admittedly, Mac Swiney had his excuses at Leopardstown but Bolshoi Ballet showed real star quality on that occasion and ought to be even better over this longer trip.

If that proves the case, he should give O’Brien a record-extending ninth Derby win 20 years after his first.

In terms of rivals, the unbeaten Hurricane Lane looks the biggest British threat having won the Dante Stakes last month and odds of 4-1 in the betting without the favourite market look pretty fair for Charlie Appleby’s Frankel colt.

He’s a likeable, progressive horse but he might not yet be able to cope with a superstar.

And history tells us years ending in 1 tend to produce Derby superstars.

The stage is set for Bolshoi Ballet.

Verdict

1: Bolshoi Ballet

2: Hurricane Lane

3: Mac Swiney