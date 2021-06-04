Aidan O’Brien trained Snowfall wins Epsom Classic

Trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Frankie Dettori, Snowfall (11-2) was travelling supremely well with two furlongs to run and when her irrepressible rider gave the signal, she simply sprinted away to the line
Jockey Frankie Dettori celebrates after winning the Cazoo Oaks (Fillies' Group 1) (British Champions Series) race with Snowfall. Picture: John Walton

Fri, 04 Jun, 2021 - 16:44
Ashley Iveson

Snowfall stormed to a breathtaking victory for Aidan O’Brien and Frankie Dettori in the Cazoo Oaks at a wet Epsom.

Last month’s Musidora Stakes winner simply blew the opposition away in the final furlong to give Dettori a sixth Oaks triumph and O’Brien his ninth.

Sent off at 11-2, Snowfall had the race won before the furlong marker and crossed the line a record 16 lengths clear of the George Boughey-trained 50-1 chance Mystery Angel in second place.

Divinely (20-1), also trained by O’Brien, was a further length and three-quarters way in third, with Save A Forest (40-1) fourth and the O’Brien-trained 5-2 favourite Santa Barbara only fifth.

Mystery Angel was well away and stayed in the front rank throughout the race. Sherbet Lemon was alongside her in the early stages with La Joconde, Willow, Dubai Fountain and Saffron Beach on their heels.

The field moved over the stands side after turning Tattenham Corner, with Dettori able to steer a clear passage for Snowfall.

Hitting the front two furlongs out, the daughter of Deep Impact continued to put daylight between herself and her rivals to become one of the easiest Oaks winners ever seen.

