Leopardstown report: Magnanimous appreciates step back up in trip to a mile

The O’Brien brothers, Joseph and Donnacha, grabbed the listed-race glory with Magnanimous and Fernando Vichi respectively in sunny Leopardstown.
Magnanimous, ridden for Joseph by Shane Crosse, proved a smooth winner as three-year-olds filled the first two placings in the Glencairn Stakes while Gavin Ryan gave Fernando Vichi an enterprising ride to land the Nijinsky Stakes at the expense of favourite The Mediterranean.
Tried at six and seven furlongs this season, Magnanimous appreciated the return to a mile in the Glencairn, picking-up well to beat Fourhometwo by two lengths .
“Shane said he was all over the place in the soft ground in Naas,” explained O’Brien’s representative Brendan Powell. “This was by far his best run. He has the speed for six or seven but stays the mile well, and, in time, might go further.” Fernando Vichi gave Bolshoi Ballet’s Cazoo Derby credentials a boost when making all to take the Nijinsky Stakes over the derby distance, a mile and a half.
Gavin Ryan dictated the pace on the Australia colt, poached a clear lead turning for home ad kept the 5/1 shot up his work up the straight to hold Aidan O’Brien’s The Mediterranean.