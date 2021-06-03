Leopardstown report: Magnanimous appreciates step back up in trip to a mile

The O’Brien brothers, Joseph and Donnacha, grabbed the listed-race glory with Magnanimous and Fernando Vichi respectively in sunny Leopardstown.

Magnanimous, ridden for Joseph by Shane Crosse, proved a smooth winner as three-year-olds filled the first two placings in the Glencairn Stakes while Gavin Ryan gave Fernando Vichi an enterprising ride to land the Nijinsky Stakes at the expense of favourite The Mediterranean.