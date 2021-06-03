Leopardstown report: Magnanimous appreciates step back up in trip to a mile

Magnanimous, ridden for Joseph by Shane Crosse, proved a smooth winner
Leopardstown report: Magnanimous appreciates step back up in trip to a mile

Magnanimous and Shane Crosse win the Glencairn Stakes (Listed). Picture: Healy Racing.

Thu, 03 Jun, 2021 - 20:58
John Ryan

The O’Brien brothers, Joseph and Donnacha, grabbed the listed-race glory with Magnanimous and Fernando Vichi respectively in sunny Leopardstown.

Magnanimous, ridden for Joseph by Shane Crosse, proved a smooth winner as three-year-olds filled the first two placings in the Glencairn Stakes while Gavin Ryan gave Fernando Vichi an enterprising ride to land the Nijinsky Stakes at the expense of favourite The Mediterranean.

Tried at six and seven furlongs this season, Magnanimous appreciated the return to a mile in the Glencairn, picking-up well to beat Fourhometwo by two lengths .

“Shane said he was all over the place in the soft ground in Naas,” explained O’Brien’s representative Brendan Powell. “This was by far his best run. He has the speed for six or seven but stays the mile well, and, in time, might go further.” Fernando Vichi gave Bolshoi Ballet’s Cazoo Derby credentials a boost when making all to take the Nijinsky Stakes over the derby distance, a mile and a half.

Gavin Ryan dictated the pace on the Australia colt, poached a clear lead turning for home ad kept the 5/1 shot up his work up the straight to hold Aidan O’Brien’s The Mediterranean.

More in this section

Preakness Stakes Previews Hall of Fame US trainer Baffert handed Kentucky Derby ban
Ronan Whelan onboard Sonaiyla comes home to win 2/6/2021 Sonaiyla gives Paddy Twomey first Group win with battling effort at the Curragh
Leopardstown tips: Sinawaan should be tough to beat Leopardstown tips: Sinawaan should be tough to beat
Sydney Racing: Stakes Day

Irish trainer handed record four-year ban for neglect

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up