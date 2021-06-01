Tipperary report: Twilight Jet swoops late to conquer

A £210,000 (€243,235) breeze-up purchase in April, Twilight Jet swooped late to foil favourite Harmony Rose in the featured Irish EBF Media Sires Series 2-Y-0 Race in Tipperary, giving Curragh trainer Michael O’Callaghan his first success of the season.

Renewing Cork rivalry, Loveday blazed the trail before giving way to the favourite. But Leigh Roche, on Twilight Jet, had the two fillies in his sights and, easing his mount towards the stands rail, swept through to lead close home and win by a length.

“He’s very smart — he could be the real-deal,” enthused Roche. “He’s so laid-back at home and has put on 50Kg since he arrived. He learned plenty in his two runs and was a bit unlucky the last day.

“He quickened up really well when I got him onto the better ground and it took me a long time to pull him up. The penny is just dropping with him and the stiff five furlongs will suit him in Ascot.”

In the maiden action, Jessica Harrington’s Privilege (Shane Foley) weaved his way through to take the seven-furlong median auction maiden at the expense of 25-1 shot Got The Moves, prompting winning rider Shane Foley to explain: “He had a lovely run in Leopardstown and has improved more than I expected. He would have been an unlucky loser. And he’ll get a mile and a quarter in time.”

Joe Murphy saddled his ninth winner of the season when the well-bred, Ballylinch Stud-owned Gyldan, a four-year-old Make Believe filly, ridden by Gary Carroll, made a winning debut in the five-furlong @tipperaryraces Maiden, coming through strongly to beat Jon Riggens.

In the finale, over an extended mile and a half, the Sheila Lavery-trained, 90-rated four-year-old filly Tashi, a strong traveller throughout under Robbie Colgan, got up on the line to deny Father’s Day and Seamus Heffernan.

The Matt Smith-trained Master Matt, pipped in a three-runner race on his seasonal debut in Fairyhouse last Friday, got the better of Strong Johnson by a head after a protracted duel in the five-furlong TipperaryRacecourse.ie Handicap.

Smith declared: “He’s a fair horse and Colin was very good and strong on him. It was a good effort off that rating. He’s effective from five to seven furlongs and, hopefully, we’ll have a good summer with him.”

Successful with Ask David in Punchestown on Monday, Tim Doyle saddled 94-rated Spanish Tenor (Oisin Orr) to land the opening claimer and admitted: “I’ll be sad to see him go — he’s been a great horse for us, a bit high in the handicap and a bit below listed class,” before learning that the seven-year-old had been claimed (for €15,000) by Ado McGuinness for Shamrock Thoroughbreds.

In the divisions of the (45-65) Visit Tipperary Handicap, victory went to 16-1 shot Future Romance (Wayne Lordan), trained for JP McManus by Aidan Howard, and the well-backed, Denis Hogan-trained Malbas (100-30), confidently handled by apprentice Joey Sheridan.