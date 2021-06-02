Curragh and Wexford tips: Elliptic can book Royal Ascot ticket

The Donnacha O’Brien-trained Elliptic, successful on her debut in Tipperary, might book her ticket to Royal Ascot by landing today’s Irish Stallion Farms EBF 2-Y-0 Race at the Curragh.

A daughter of Caravaggio, she missed the kick and took time to hit top gear on her debut six weeks ago but finished with a flourish up the hill to beat Quick Suzy and Harmony Rose.

Both placed horses have franked the form, Quick Suzy bolting-up in a Curragh maiden before finishing second to Hermana Estrella in a Group 3 in Naas while Harmony Rose went on to win her maiden in Cork.

Today, Elliptic must shoulder a 5lb penalty in a six-strong field which includes Jim Bolger’s Missing Matron and newcomers representing Aidan O’Brien, Jessica Harrington, and Ger Lyons.

But the selection should know more about her job this time and, despite the penalty, she should be tough to beat.

The Paddy Twomey-trained Sonaiyla sets the standard in the Group 3 Qatar Racing Equestrian Ballyogan Stakes, having run a solid race on her seasonal return behind Gustavus Weston in the Group 2 Greenlands on Guineas weekend.

This mare, now owned by Moyglare Stud Farm, performed well at a high level last season, finishing third to Glass Slippers in the Flying Five and was narrowly beaten by subsequent Group 1 winner Glen Shiel in a Group 3 over this course and distance.

Willie McCreery’s Lustown Baba is among the dangers, but needs softer ground while Ken Condon’s Thunder Beauty, last in the Newmarket 1000 Guineas, will enjoy the drop back to sprint distances and looks best of the three-year-olds.

Patrick Sarsfield, progressive through the handicap ranks last year before winning a Group 3 and finishing runner-up in the Group 2 Prix Dollar at Longchamp, is interesting on his seasonal debut in the listed Sky Bet orby Stakes.

But he might struggle to concede 16lb to race-fit Ballydoyle three-year-old Lough Derg, who fared best of the rest behind Cazoo Derby favourite Bolshoi Ballet in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial.

The Curragh clashes with a National Hunt card in Wexford where the six-runner Good Enuf To Eat Banqueting Novice Chase looks a fascinating highlight.

The field of six includes a trio of last-time-out winners. And Henry de Bromhead’s mare Gin On Lime looks the pick following her spectacular front-running performance in Killarney last month.

She jumped impeccably and coasted home 42 lengths clear of stable-companion Tune The Chello in a mares' event, when her nearest pursuer Reine Fee crashed at the second last. A similar display here might give her the edge over Limerick winner Everybreathyoutake and the more experienced Star Max.

Earlier, Peter Fahey’s Lucky Tenner, runner-up to Edison Kent in Killarney last time and placed in all four hurdle starts since winning a bumper in Limerick, should land the Forth Mountain Trail Maiden Hurdle.

SELECTIONS

CURRAGH

John Ryan

4.30 Point Lonsdale

5.00 Elliptic (Nap)

5.30 Sonaiyla (NB)

6.00 Sister Rosetta

6.30 Lough Derg

7.05 Barbados

7.40 Call Me Sweetheart

8.10 Teddy Boy

Next best

4.30 Barud

5.00 Rapidus

5.30 Thunder Beauty

6.00 Ferrybank

6.30 Patrick Sarsfield

7.05 Powerful Ted

7.40 Loyal

8.10 Trueba

WEXFORD

John Ryan

1.05 Roisins Ciara

1.35 Lucky Tenner

2.10 Risk Factor

2.40 China Princess

3.15 Gin On Lime

3.45 Stormy Master

4.20 Black Samurai

4.50 Cash Me Outside

Next Best

1.05 Miss Arccol

1.35 Knight Of Malta

2.10 Mr Jackman

2.40 Goulane Jessie

3.15 Everybreathyoutake

3.45 Carried

4.20 Lessofdnegativity

4.50 Singing Banjo