West Awaits benefits from longer trip at Punchestown

The West Awaits, second leg of a double for Willie Mullins and Brian Hayes, proved the star of Monday’s action in Punchestown, the final stage of the track’s three-day weekend meeting.

Placed at listed level last time, The West Awaits tracked Dreamingandhoping all the way in the River Morell Mares Novice Hurdle, winged the second last and soon forged clear before staying on to win easily by 13 lengths from Wat Ua Doin.

“That was very good,” declared Hayes. “She’s a mare I really like, a mare with a great pedigree. She ran well the last day, but just got left behind turning for home.”

“The drop in grade and longer trip played to her strengths today and she was very impressive. She’s a big mare and will have no problem jumping a fence in time.”

The Mullins/Hayes double had been initiated in the opening Swordlestown Beginners Chase when 135- rated Fan De Blues made all to justify even-money favouritism, with seven and a half lengths to spare over Flindt. “It was straight forward – he did what he was entitled to do,” said Hayes.

“He jumped a little left, but it was just a case of getting him around safely. I’d say the first-time tongue-tie helped him.”

Sharing the riding honours with Hayes was Sean O’Keeffe, who completed a 151/1 double on StephenRyan’s Pipers Meadow in a division of the Longhouse Maiden Hurdle and the Shane Crawley-trained top-weight Henry Sellers in the first division of the Back Hills Handicap Hurdle.

County Clare trainer Brian McMahon and in-form Philip Enright, successful with Powersbomb on Sunday, struck again when Sizing Malbay pounced at the final fence to outpoint favourite Robin De Roost in the Baltreacy Handicap Chase, prompting the winning trainer, to admit: “I love it here – I’d say I’ve had most of my winners here, so it’s great.”

The J J Slevin-ridden New Ross, the even-money favourite, captured the first division of the Longhouse Maiden Hurdle, sparking an across-the-card double for trainer Joseph O’Brien, successful in Roscommon with Prairie Dancer, who made all for Shane Crosse in the Ivan Connaughton Auctioneers Maiden.

Ger Lyons and Colin Keane struck early, on the double, with Thunder Rain and Elzaam Tales.

Thunder Moon swooped late to take the Roscommon Claiming Maiden at the expense of Knocknavilla while 13/8 favourite Elzaam Tales made all in the two-year-old auction maiden but needed plenty of Keane’s powers of persuasion to stay straight and hold debutante Daisy Peers by a neck.

Shane Lyons nominated the valuable Ballyahne Stakes at Naas as the target for the Vincent Gaul-owned winner.

Apprentice Andy Slattery, who rode Daisy Peers, enjoyed better luck when bringing Pineapple Rxpress, trained by his father and namesake, to get the better of the flattering Miss Myers in the Irish Stallion Farms Fillies Handicap.

Two horses that scored in Fairyhouse on Friday followed-up under mandatory penalties, before the handicapper’s reaction takes its toll.

The Ado McGuinness-trained Is That Love completed a hat-trick under regular partner Cian Mac Redmond when defying top-weight in the Tulsk Apprentice Handicap, the gelding’s fifth win of 2021.

Meanwhile, Michael Grassick’s Loingseoir came from well off the pace to take the finale, beating We’ll Go Again, giving apprentice Annalise Cullen her fourth career success and completing a notable three-in-a-row for connections