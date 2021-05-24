Donacheady Gale overcomes lengthy absence to deliver at Ballinrobe

Off the track since sustaining an injury at Listowel in September 2019, Donacheady Gale continued trainer John Ryan’s tremendous start to the new season and extended his fine strike-rate in Ballinrobe when landing the opening FBD Maiden Hurdle on a card given the go-ahead at a morning inspection.

Ridden by Robbie Power, the seven-year-old Kalanisi gelding came through on the run-in to master favourite Irish Poseidon, giving Ryan his seventh success of the 2021-2022 campaign.