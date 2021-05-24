Donacheady Gale overcomes lengthy absence to deliver at Ballinrobe

Off the track since sustaining an injury at Listowel in September 2019, Donacheady Gale continued trainer John Ryan’s tremendous start to the new season and extended his fine strike-rate in Ballinrobe when landing the opening FBD Maiden Hurdle on a card given the go-ahead at a morning inspection.
Ridden by Robbie Power, the seven-year-old Kalanisi gelding came through on the run-in to master favourite Irish Poseidon, giving Ryan his seventh success of the 2021-2022 campaign.
“He got a leg injury in Listowel and we had to mind him, but he’s one of the best horses we have,” acknowledged the winning trainer while Power added: “They went very, very quick and it fell into my lap a bit. But after such a long break, it was a great performance all-round.”
The Charles O’Brien-trained Strange Notions (Hugh Morgan) captured the featured Monroe’s Live John Monroe Memorial Mares Handicap Hurdle at the expense of top-weight Humm Baby.
Veteran Youngnedofthehill made it two wins and five placings from eight visits to Ballinrobe when, under a well-judged ride by Rachael Blackmore, the Shane Nolan-trained thirteen-year-old landed the Bank Of Ireland Handicap Hurdle, mastering the flattering Beat Of The Sea on the long run-in before holding the late flourish of Stamp Your Feet by a neck.
Mick Mulvany will consider aiming Buzz Light at the Lartigue at the Harvest Festival in Listowel following his breakthrough success in the Sheridan Electric Hurdle while 3/1 favourite Big Debates opened his account for Robert Tyner and Philip Enright in the Tim Kelly Group Handicap Hurdle.
In the only chase on the card, the TOTE Handicap Chase, Edward O’Grady’s top-weight Great Khan (3/1 favourite) made it twenty-first time-lucky over fences, scoring emphatically to give Darragh O’Keeffe his eighth win of the new season.