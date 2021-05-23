Curragh report: Empress Josephine gets up to collar Joan Of Arc

Just as Jim Bolger had dominated the finish to the 2,000 Guineas on Saturday, Aidan O’Brien, his former student, emulated his old master’s achievement by saddling the first two home in the Group 1 Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Victory went to Empress Josephine, brought with a beautifully timed run by Seamie Heffernan to collar stablemate Joan Of Arc in the last stride.

Joan Of Arc helped No Speak Alexander set the pace and they certainly didn’t go too fast in conditions which were considerably more demanding than on Saturday.

When they first quickened, they looked as though they might have stolen a march on their rivals, but Heffernan was always in the clear aboard Empress Josephine and got a great tune out of his inexperienced mount.

As the front two sought the line, Empress Josephine, who is a full sister to English 1000 Guineas and Epsom Oaks winner Minding, made relentless progress and stretched her neck out just enough to get there in the shadow of the post. No Speak Alexander kept on well to hold third place, just in front of Belle Image and Fantasy Lady, who both found plenty late on to get involved in the finish.

Neither of the first two home partook in the last turf season, though the runner-up turned up at Dundalk in November. Both were maidens until March, when Joan Of Arc broke her duck on the first day of the season, a week before Empress Josephine made a winning debut at Naas. They have come a long way in a short time and, one being a sister to Minding and the other to Gleneagles and former Irish 1000 Guineas winner Marvellous, there is no telling quite how far they might go.

“We thought she was lovely when she won the first day, and then they went to Leopardstown the next day and all the leaders went too fast over seven furlongs,” said O’Brien of Empress Josephine. “And then we brought her back to nine furlongs, in Gowran, and she had a lovely run, but we thought nine caught her out.

“She’s able to quicken, and Seamus gave her a lovely ride. She’s a very classy filly. She might go for the Coronation Stakes. She’s not slow, and she would have an option of the French Oaks or coming back here for the Pretty Polly, but I’d say she’s now slow and I’d say maybe a mile suits her better than a mile and a quarter.”

Of the runner-up, O’Brien added: “We were going to step her up to a mile and a quarter after today, so she might go to a French Oaks. She’s a lovely, straightforward filly.”

Empress Josephine proved to be Ballydoyle’s only winner of the weekend, but there was further success for the family when Joseph saddled the first two home in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Habitat Handicap, led by Visualisation.

It wasn’t one of the feature events of the weekend, but it might just have been one of the best rides of the meeting.

Declan McDonogh had the winner prominent from the outset, sent him on three out, switched him to the rails two out, and got a great response from his mount to deny the game Fame And Acclaim.