Talking Horses: Van Gogh can prevail in war of attrition

Stamina will be the order of the day if today’s Curragh card survives a 7.30am inspection and testing conditions could ensure the Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas turns into a war of attrition between Derby entries Van Gogh and Mac Swiney.

Both colts were kept busy as two-year-olds and both enjoyed Group 1 success on heavy ground on their final start of 2020, Van Gogh winning the Criterium International in Saint Cloud in fine style, Mac Swiney digging deep to land the Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster.

Both made similarly underwhelming starts to their three-year-old campaign, Van Gogh finishing eighth of 14 in the English 2000 Guineas at Newmarket while MacSwiney could only manage fourth behind Derby favourite Bolshoi Ballet in the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial Stakes at Leopardstown.

However, there are legitimate grounds for believing both can leave that form behind them today. Stamina is the main one. Van Gogh and Mac Swiney have long been viewed as horses who will be seen to best effect over a mile and a half and that could be critical in an attritional contest that will feel far longer than a mile.

Likely favourite Lucky Vega may well be the fastest horse in the line-up but he could struggle to get home on testing ground. After their exploits in Saint Cloud and Doncaster respectively, no such doubts apply to Van Gogh and Mac Swiney.

And while Van Gogh never landed a telling blow in Newmarket, he did fare best of the Ballydoyle contenders despite getting taken off his feet on fast ground. This test should be far more to his liking.

As for Mac Swiney, trainer Jim Bolger has revealed the New Approach colt had a had nasal discharge for a week after the Derrinstown, a plausible excuse for a laboured effort. He is reported to be fully recovered now and a much better effort can be anticipated.

Of the pair, marginal preference is for Van Gogh but both look big players in a race where all the main contenders have questions to answer.

Conditions promise to be similarly testing at Haydock and that makes Liberty Beach an appealing proposition in the Group 2 Casumo Best Odds Guaranteed Temple Stakes.

John Quinn’s speedster ended last season with a career-best effort when third, beaten just half a length, on heavy ground in the Prix de l’Abbaye. If she’s anywhere near that form she’ll take the world of beating and the omens on that front are good — she won time up last year and in 2019. She should complete the hat-trick here.

The Casumo Bet10Get10 Sandy Lane Stakes, the other Group 2 on the Haydock card, looks trickier but Saint Lawrence, second in both his starts this season, ended his 2020 campaign by finishing third in a Newbury Group 3 run on heavy ground, a performance that suggests he’ll cope better than most with testing underfoot conditions.

Elsewhere at Haydock, Nebulosa may be able to foil Raadobarg in the Join Casumo Today Silver Bowl Handicap, Green Book should relish conditions in the Download The Casumo App Today Handicap, while Ffion looks the likeliest winner of the Casumo Horse Racing And Sports Betting Handicap.

At Goodwood, Prince Alex should prove a tough nut to crack in the MansionBet Watch And Bet Handicap while the ageless Stormy Antarctic could land the spoils in the MansionBet Beaten By A Head Festival Stakes.

On another busy Saturday, ITV4 will also broadcast two races from York where Believe In Love rates as one of the better bets of the day in the Group 3 William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies’ Stakes while Pendleton has decent claims in the williamhill.com Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap.

Selections

Goodwood 1.40: Prince Alex

Haydock 1.55: Ffion

Goodwood 2.10: Stormy Antarctic

Haydock 2.25: Green Book

York 2.40: Believe In Love (NB)

Haydock 3.00: Nebulosa

Curragh 3.20: Van Gogh

Haydock 3.35: Saint Lawrence

York 3.50: Pendleton

Haydock 4.10: Liberty Beach (Nap)