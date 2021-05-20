Tipperary tips: Tea For Max can get Willie Mullins off to a winning start

Willie Mullins has strong claims in both divisions of the Tipperary Town Maiden Hurdle and can get the day off to a winning start with Tea For Max, who will take a deal of beating in the first division.

A winner on the level in Germany, he made his hurdling debut in a Grade 3 at Fairyhouse on debut and ran well to finish second to Teahupoo. He ran in the Triumph Hurdle next time and, though well beaten, he was in touch to the second-last and ran reasonably well in the circumstances. This is a huge drop in grade, and he can make the most of it.

Dark Voyager can take the second division. A winner on the Flat in August, he ran into Zanahiyr on his hurdling debut. He was below that level on his next couple of starts but has since been given a break and found a great opportunity to get off the mark. He is giving weight to all bar Easca Peasca, but it is that rival which is feared most. Runner-up to Don Diablo last time out, when trying to concede 6lbs to the winner, if he produces a similar effort, he will give the selection a bit to think about.

Lunar Display sets a decent standard in the second division of the tipperaryraces.ie Mares’ Maiden Hurdle and may finally get her overdue success, but she has a very interesting rival in the shape of Cottie, who is having her first run for Henry de Bromhead.

The latter finished runner-up to the highly regarded Shewearsitwell when both were on debut in a bumper at last season’s Galway festival. She was disqualified on a technicality (rider did not have a valid licence) when beaten a head at Clonmel on her second start and was far from disgraced when fifth to Purple Mountain in a mares’ listed bumper third time up.

The ground was much softer when she was well beaten on the last of her four starts to date, but she remains a smart prospect, has joined a top team, and a bold bid here looks assured.

Lunar Display has a clear edge in terms of experience and race-fitness and lost little in defeat when runner-up to Merry Doyenne last time out. However, as she was then, she is conceding weight to many of her rivals, including the selection, and that may be reason enough to oppose her, for all that she deserves a breakthrough.

TIPPERARY

Tommy Lyons

1:30 Tax For Max (nap)

2:00 Dark Voyager

2:35 Leac An Scail Lady

3:10 Cottie (nb)

3:45 Place Des Vosges

4:15 Seangoell

4:45 Galon De Vauzelle

5:15 Kottayam

Next best

1:30 San Pedro

2:00 Easca Peasca

2:35 Glory For Molly

3:10 Lunar Display

3:45 Oneknightmoreihope

4:15 Definiteadare

4:45 Wild Atlantic Way

5:15 The Gossiper