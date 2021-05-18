So I Told You strikes again for Jospeh O’Brien

Leniently treated by the handicapper following her stable debut success over course and distance two weeks ago, So I Told You struck again for Joseph O’Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle when bolting-up in the Money Back On All Sligo Races In Boylesports Shops Handicap in Sligo.
Formerly trained by Richard Hughes, the four-year-old Gleneagles filly was backed into even-money to take advantage of her 2lb. rise and, sent past front-running Dedillon on the home-turn, soon forged clear and won, eased down, by five lengths from Blue Shadow.
“She’s improved a lot from the last day” said the winning rider, “I got a lovely tow into the race and, once I pulled her out, she quickened up really well and hit the line strong.”
The in-form combination of trainer Joe Murphy and jockey Gary Carrol struck on the double, scoring with 16/1 shot Herb Of Grace, which made virtually all to land the Welcome Back BoyleSports Shop Customers Handicap, and 7/4 favourite Sionnach Eile, a half-brother to former stable stalwart Swamp Fox, in the concluding mile and a quarter maiden.
Meanwhile Willie Mullins was successful with his only runner on Limerick’s all-chase card as hot-pot Antey made all under Brian Hayes for a bloodless, nine lengths win over Hazran in the Kilmallock Beginners Chase.
The Susannah Ricci-owned eight-year-old was opening his account over fences at the tenth attempt.
Hayes stated: “He got it easy in front and it turned into a nice schooling session for him. Hopefully, it’ll give him confidence going forward.”
Darragh O’Keeffe continued his rich vein of form with a double on Edward O’Grady’s Downthecellar (9/2) in the Broadford Handicap Chase and the Ray Hackett-trained Stormy Master (3/1 favourite), who belatedly got off the mark in the Athlacca Handicap Chase.
John Ryan recorded his sixth win of the new season when Fairyhill Run, enterprisingly ridden by Danny Mullins, proved best in the Patrickswell Beginners Chase. Three-time hurdle winner Everybreathyoutake overcame a lengthy absence to make a winning chase debut in the finale for Denise Foster.