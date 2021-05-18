So I Told You strikes again for Jospeh O’Brien

Leniently treated by the handicapper following her stable debut success over course and distance two weeks ago, So I Told You struck again for Joseph O’Brien and Dylan Browne McMonagle when bolting-up in the Money Back On All Sligo Races In Boylesports Shops Handicap in Sligo.

Formerly trained by Richard Hughes, the four-year-old Gleneagles filly was backed into even-money to take advantage of her 2lb. rise and, sent past front-running Dedillon on the home-turn, soon forged clear and won, eased down, by five lengths from Blue Shadow.