Limerick and Sligo tips: Not Available set to reward patient punters

The Newcastlewest Beginners’ Chase is the final race at the end of a long day of racing in Ireland, but patient punters can be rewarded by siding with Not Available.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead, he was a disappointing odds-on favourite over hurdles at Tramore in January but showed improved form when winning a Kilbeggan maiden last month.

It wasn’t the strongest of races, but he was clearly the best in the race and looked as though he really appreciated the better ground.

A three-parts-brother to Grade 1-winning hurdler Identity Thief, who won two of his five outings over fences, he has plenty of scope for improvement, looks as though he will appreciate the step up to three miles, and can improve past more experienced rivals.

Pictures Of Home took his time getting off the mark over hurdles, and while there was luck involved when he finally did so, on his most recent outing, he can follow up on his chasing debut in the Patrickswell Beginners’ Chase.

If he jumps fences as well as he does hurdles, it will be a huge asset.

As a five-year-old, he remains open to improvement and Ted Walsh’s runner can take this race at the expense of Thegoaheadman, who would, most likely, not be a maiden over fences but for making a horrendous mistake at the last in a Fairyhouse handicap last month.

In Sligo, Sionnach Eile can continue the fine run of Joe Murphy by taking the finale, the Unbeatable Racing Offers In Boylesports Shops Maiden.

A fine third to Lugnaquilla on his only start last season, he made his comeback early last month and ran another solid race to finish second behind Fil The Power.

On that occasion, he had four of today’s main rivals, including Ballinlough Gale and Boola Boola, in behind and can confirm the form here.

LIMERICK

Tommy Lyons

4:40 Mullaghmurphy Blue

5:10 Antey

5:40 Four Courts

6:15 Stormy Master

6:45 Pictures Of Home (nb)

7:15 Goulane Jessie

7:45 Something Sweet

8:15 Not Available (nap)

Next best

4:40 Give Me A Moment

5:10 Hazran

5:40 Greenway Machine

6:15 Boro Melody

6:45 Thegoaheadman

7:15 West Is Best

7:45 Call Of The Loon

8:15 Mount Melleray

SLIGO

Tommy Lyons

2:00 Eleuthera

2:35 Young Angel

3:10 Abogados

3:45 So I Told You

4:15 Social Distance

4:50 Giustino

5:20 Sionnach Eile

Next best

2:00 Jensons Joy

2:35 Coins Cross

3:10 Lord Dudley

3:45 Hamley

4:15 In The Attic

4:50 War Thunder

5:20 Staging Post