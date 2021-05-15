Talking Horses: Palace Pier can turn on the style at Newbury

The 2021 Flat season may still be in its infancy but the early indications suggest this could be a campaign devoid of star quality on the equine front.

Underwhelming recent Derby trials have added to that sense and right now it’s hard to see any of the Classic generation going on to capture the public imagination in the manner Enable did so magnificently in recent seasons.

Can an older horse fill the considerable void left by the dual Arc heroine? It’s a tall order though Love clearly has the talent to light up the middle-distance division. However, it’s hard to envisage Aidan O’Brien’s filly getting the type of good ground she requires to be seen at her brilliant best in France on the first Sunday in October.

Perhaps the best hope of a shining star lies with Palace Pier in the mile division and John and Thady Gosden’s charge can pass the first significant test of his four-year-old campaign by turning on the style in the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury today.

The Kingman colt has barely put a foot wrong in his career to date, the sole blot in his CV coming when he got stuck in the mud and lost a shoe in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day last October.

Prior to that, he proved his Group 1 credentials by winning the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

Like last season, connections found Palace Pier a straight-forward opportunity to get his latest campaign off to a winning start and he made no mistake, winning a Sandown Group 2 last month in dominant fashion.

Today’s Group 1 assignment will obviously require more but Palace Pier looks a classy miler and it will be a big disappointment if he fails to deliver.

The market suggests Ballydoyle’s Lope Y Fernandez is the biggest threat to the hotpot but the evidence of last season suggests a mile stretches his stamina and he may struggle to live with Palace Pier at the business end of proceedings.

And even if he does stay, a record of no wins from eight Group 1 runs suggests he will continue to fall short at the highest level.

Elsewhere at Newbury, the Group 3 Al Rayyan Stakes looks a match between Al Aasy and 2019 St Leger winner Logician. A fascinating clash awaits but Logician now has something to prove having surrendered his unbeaten record when last of four at odds of 1-3 in a York Group 3 on his final start last season.

In contrast, Al Aasy looked better than ever when winning over course and distance last month and that match-fitness could give him the edge today.

The BetVictor Carnarvon Stakes also looks a two-horse race and the 3lbs Creative Force will be getting from Tactical could tilt the scales in his favour. Having won twice at Newmarket already this season, Charlie Appleby’s charge can complete the hat-trick at Newbury.

The BetVictor London Gold Cup is far more competitive and King Frankel appeals at a decent each-way price.

Mark Johnston’s charge was last seen winning a three-runner maiden at Pontefract by 32 lengths and while that was obviously a modest contest, the time was fast and a mark of 82 may underestimate him.

At Newmarket, John Leeper will need to be winning the Betway Fairway Stakes if Derby aspirations are to remain realistic.

By Frankel out of Snow Fairy, Ed Dunlop’s charge impressed when winning at Newcastle last month and can keep the Epsom dream alive by following up here.

Bellosa made just about all when powering to a seven-length debut success at Newmarket last month and Jane Chapple-Hyam’s filly can follow up over course and distance in the Betway King Charles II Stakes.

The Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap looks fiendishly tricky but Barney’s Bay has won two of his three starts this season and should put up a decent effort for Tim Easterby.

Selections

Newbury 1.50: Creative Force

Newmarket 2.05: John Leeper

Newbury 2.25: Al Aasy (Nap)

Newmarket 2.40: Bellosa (NB)

Newbury 3.00: King Frankel (Each-way)

Newmarket 3.15: Barney’s Bay

Newbury 3.35: Palace Pier