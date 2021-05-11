'Thrilled' Paddy Twomey maintains impressive strike rate at Killarney

On the final day of the May festival in Killarney, champion jockey Colin Keane rode a treble, trainer Joseph O’Brien saddled a double, to complete an across-the-cards four-timer, and Paddy Twomey took the most valuable race on the card, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Fillies’ Race, with stable debutant La Petite Coco.

The last-named, bought by Team Valor after her second run for Andrew Kinirons, was ridden prominently by Billy Lee and stretched out well to bring her trainer’s record at this venue for the last five years to an impressive 50 percent.

“I was thrilled,” said Twomey. “It’s her first run for us, and Team Valor are very good supporters of mine and it’s great to be able to train another winner for them. I’d say today’s trip (one mile) was a minimum for her. I said we’d see how she ran here today before making a plan, but her owners are ambitious.

“The last Ruler Of The World to break her maiden her was Iridessa, I reckon, so …, ” Twomey added, referring to the subsequent three-time Group or Grade 1 winner.

Dermot Weld sent Kingman colt Probe down for the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden and was rewarded with a wide-margin winner. Out of Tested, who won five races, including two Group 3s and a listed race for the same connections, the three-year-old quickened clear in the closing stages to beat the well-backed Draconid by seven lengths.

He proved to be the first leg of a 51.5-1 treble for Keane. John Murphy’s Fall For A Kiss provided leg two when justifying strong support in the second division of the one-mile handicap. Out the back most of the way, she stayed on strongly to win a shade cosily.

The final leg of the treble came for boss Ger Lyons, aboard Chircahua, who made all the running to win the finale, the Killarney Racecourse Thanking All Frontline Workers Race. Would-be favourite Amhran Na Bhfiann was a significant absentee, but this was still a competitive race and he won in good style.

Leg three of Joseph O’Brien’s near 146-1 four timer came with Bright Idea who, returning from almost a year off, got up in the final stride, under Shane Crosse, to collar Fictitious Lady in the Killarney Racegoers Club Maiden.

And winner number four for the day came half an hour late when Emphatic Answer, also ridden by Crosse, came out on top in the Irish Examiner Handicap. The seasonal and handicap debutant picked up well to lead late for a success which promised more to come.

It is difficult to keep Peter Fahey out of the winner’s enclosure these days, and he added to his tally when Angel’s Trumpet, ridden by 10lb claimer Ryan Sexton, held the fast finish of Legal Thriller in the first division of the Killarney Outlook Handicap.

Hazran caused quite an upset in the Celtic Steps Supports Frontline Workers Handicap. Ridden by Joey Sheridan for Eugene O’Sullivan, the 40-1 chance ran into some traffic early in the straight but extricated himself from it before running on strongly to see off Place Des Vosges.