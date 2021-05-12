Dundalk tips: Baron Zee can build on promising debut

Dundalk tips: Baron Zee can build on promising debut

Trainer Aidan O'Brien can take the opener at Dundalk with 580,000 guineas yearling Heart To Heart. Picture: Healy Racing

Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 06:45
Tommy Lyons

Some interesting races on the Dundalk card this afternoon, the first and last particularly so, and in the latter event, the Follow Us On Social Media Maiden, Baron Zee can build on a promising debut.

On his only outing to date, in a ten-furlong maiden in Naas, Michael Halford’s horse finished third, one place behind one of today’s rivals, Moktaffy, and left the impression the experience would not be lost on him.

He looks a nice sort in the making and can improve past that rival and, in doing so, set a fair standard. Aidan O’Brien, Joseph O’Brien and Dermot Weld all introduce newcomers worth noting in the betting.

Aidan O’Brien holds a strong-looking hand in the opener, with 580,000 guineas yearling Heart To Heart the choice of Seamie Heffernan. A half-brother to Commonwealth Cup winner Golden Horde, he can add to O’Brien’s great start with his juveniles, with which he is five from eight this season.

He is also represented by Yet, while Donnacha, who has won two two-year-old races this season, sends out Orinoco River, whose grand-dam won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies and produced a filly to finish runner-up in the same race 20 years on.

At the weights, War Hero has undeniably strong claims in the Hollywoodbets Horse Racing And Sports Betting Claimer. Ado McGuinness’ six-year-old was disappointing last time out, on turf, but had good all-weather form earlier in the year and ought to take a great deal of beating. Woodrow is meeting the selection at much worse than handicap terms but has been in good form and can chase him home

DUNDALK 

Tommy Lyons 

4:30 Heart To Heart 

5:00 Just Reminiscing 

5:30 War Hero (nb) 

6:00 Pretty Smart 

6:30 International Lady 

7:00 Ralph Emerson 

7:30 Baron Zee (nap) 

Next best 

4:30 Yet 

5:00 Betrayed 

5:30 Woodrow 

6:00 Monzoon 

6:30 Floral Purl 

7:00 Wisaka 

7:30 Malawi

'Thrilled' Paddy Twomey maintains impressive strike rate at Killarney

