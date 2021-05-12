Dundalk tips: Baron Zee can build on promising debut

Some interesting races on the Dundalk card this afternoon, the first and last particularly so, and in the latter event, the Follow Us On Social Media Maiden, Baron Zee can build on a promising debut.

On his only outing to date, in a ten-furlong maiden in Naas, Michael Halford’s horse finished third, one place behind one of today’s rivals, Moktaffy, and left the impression the experience would not be lost on him.