Killarney report: Rachael Blackmore the star of the show on day one with treble

Rachael Blackmore was the star on the opening afternoon of Killarney’s three-day May festival, recording a treble from her six rides at the meeting.

The rider’s day got off to a winning start aboard in the Follow Killarney Races On Instagram Maiden Hurdle as she led home a one-two for trainer John Halley.

Riding Mr Tambourine Man, she sat close to the pace early, moved up to lead going to the second-last, and had matters under control over the last.

Stablemate San Pedro, also an ex-Aidan O’Brien-trained runner, ran on nicely to take second place.

Blackmore doubled up aboard Cavalry Master, in the Jim Ryan Racecourse Services Novice Chase. One of two winners for Henry de Bromhead, the recent Kilbeggan winner challenged Pilbara from two out and came home the stronger to win for the fourth time in his 12-race career.

The easiest of Blackmore’s three winners was Gin On Lime, who gave a fine display of jumping in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase.

One of two runners in the race for de Bromhead and owners Robcour, the imposing mare was sent off 15-8 behind her stablemate, 7-4 favourite Tune The Chello, but the race itself was a one-horse affair.

Blackmore made all and her mount never came off the bridle on the way to a 42-length victory over her stable-companion, who inherited second place when Reine Fee departed two out.

Having been quite highly regarded in younger days, she could be ready to realise her potential.

Blackmore also gave Desir Du Large a fine ride in the second race, the ML Lynch Civil Engineering Maiden Hurdle, but her mount is not the most straightforward and was picked off late by Cullentra House runner Off Your Rocco.

The latter, a Downpatrick bumper winner, made some mistakes along the way but showed a good attitude to snatch victory close home, thanks to a strong ride by Jack Kennedy.

The feature on the card was the Kelly Farm Modernisation Ltd. Handicap Hurdle and victory went to Jesse Evans, trained by Noel Meade and ridden by Sean Flanagan.

A good third to Jazzaway in a competitive race at the Punchestown festival, he moved up going quite well to lead at the last and stayed on nicely to deny Hannon by half a length.

Fittingly, Willie Mullins won the listed Tourist Attraction Mares’ Hurdle, named after his first Cheltenham Festival winner, though it was 11-2 chance Getaway Gorgeous and not favourite My Sister Sarah who prevailed for the trainer.

Brian Hayes rode a patient race aboard the seven-year-old, on which he made progress with from four out. He sent him on two out and straightened him up after a bad mistake at the last flight. She was comfortably clear by that stage and readily held the renewed effort of Western Victory, with My Sister Sarah third.

The Mark Walsh-trained Marshalled sweated up quite significantly prior to the J O C Metal Fabrication Handicap Chase but it didn’t prevent him putting his head down and digging deep to record his first win over fences.

In the first three the whole way, Padraig Roche’s runner challenged early in the straight and found plenty for Mark Walsh’s pressure to beat My Oakclahome.

In the Torc Waterfall Bumper, Derek O’Connor timed his run nicely aboard the Louise Lyons-trained Judicial Law.

The winner, fourth on debut in a listed race, finished strongly to collar Morning Logic and Our Man Flint.