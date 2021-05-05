Gowran Park report: Mighty Blue dominates under fine ride from Dylan Browne McMonagle

Dylan Browne McMonagle is a young rider making significant strides in the sport and he once again impressed when winning the listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Vintage Tipple Stakes aboard the Joseph O’Brien-trained Mighty Blue.

He tracked the early pace aboard the five-year-old mare, sent her to the front two out, and didn’t have to go to the well despite recording a wide-margin success.

The 103-rated winner, typical of one from the stable, stands up well to racing.

She has been kept busy on the level and over jumps since having her first start for this stable in July, and she has clearly thrived on race.

The other listed race on the card, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Victor McCalmont Memorial Stakes, went to Too Soon To Panic, ridden by Chris Hayes for Fozzy Stack.

Winner of one of her 11 previous outings, she finished behind Mighty Blue on her return but also gave the form a fine boost by leading two out and pulling clear to beat Empress Josephine.

“I thought it was brilliant placing by Fozzy,” said Hayes.

“She had a very respectable run in Mallow, and coming here, dropping back in trip, Fozzy told me to ride her more prominently.

“We had hit the crossbar a couple of times last year – she finished fourth and fifth, not beaten that far, in stakes company – so I’m delighted for connections that they were well rewarded (for keeping her in training).”

Billy Lee made a decisive early move in the Goresbridge Maiden and it worked a treat aboard the Willie McCreery-trained Texas Moon. Drawn quite high, he asked his mount to go forward early.

A second move, in which he kicked on the turn for home, put him clear of the field and he stayed on well to comfortably hold promising newcomer Eaglefield.