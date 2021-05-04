Bellagio Man leads Ger Lyons' double at Gowran Park

Champion jockey Colin Keane worked his magic on Bellagio Man to land the Irish Stallion Farms Median Auction Maiden in Gowran Park, initiating a maiden double for trainer Ger Lyons.

Drawn on the outside of the sixteen-runner field, Keane soon had the once-raced Dandy Man gelding in a handy position and, in front early in the straight, the 3/1 shot held the late surge of Sunwalk by a head in a race which saw favourite True Artist start slowly and never get involved.

Shane Lyons stated, “That was a good performance from a terrible draw. He’s still green and the ground was a bit slow. He was in front very early and has done well to win. He’s a good ground horse and there should be plenty of improvement to come.”

Lyons completed his double with 14/1 shot Holly Golightly in the Irish Stallion Farms Fillies Maiden, the Gleneagles daughter partnered to victory by Gary Carroll, with stable-jockey Keane on fourth-placed Split Passion.

“That’s a great result,” enthused Shane Lyons, “Trevor (owner Trevor Stewart) has been with us a long time and bred this filly, out of the good mare Cassancdra Go. She’s still very green, but should improve for better ground and a step-up in trip.”

Apprentice Andy Slattery, narrowly denied in the opener, took the riding honours, thanks to a double on Ray Cody’s Bell Ex One (won narrowly and survived a Stewards Enquiry) and his father Andy’s course winner Pineapple Express int eh divisions of the (45-70) Goresbridge Handicap.

Niall McCullagh performed heroics on board Celtic Crown as John Murphy’s filly sprang a 20/1 shock in the Irish Stallion Farms Fillies Handicap, keeping the partnership intact, having lost his right iron, and holding Pachmena in a blanket-finish.

The decision to come wide off the home turn and deliver his challenge up the stands rail paid off for Shane Foley on Princess Sela, a second winner in twenty-four hours for trainer Ger O’Leary, in the seven-furlong Paulstown Handicap.

And first reserve All Class, who landed as major gamble at Navan last time, seized her opportunity when landing the finale for trainer Davdi Dunne and apprentice Nathan Crosse.