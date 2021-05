The listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Vintage Tipple Stakes is the feature on this afternoon’s card in Gowran, and Flor De La Luna can land the spoils for Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley.

Clearly highly regarded as a three-year-old, she was supplemented for the Irish Oaks prior to a track debut which ended before it had begun. Pulled up early that day, she made amends with a wide-margin success in a Curragh maiden on her next outing, and that ended her first season on the track.