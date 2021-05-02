Sligo report: Hell Bent delivers in fine style

A close third on Lucky Vega in Saturday’s Qipco 2,000 Guineas, Shane Foley partnered 7-4 favourite Hell Bent to a convincing victory in the Irish Stallion Farms Median Auction maiden in Sligo.

Having tracked a strong pace, Foley made his move before the straight, seized the initiative and soon had the race in safe-keeping as the Jessica Harrington-trained son of Mastercraftsman stretched clear to beat Prairie Dancer by five lengths.

Foley explained: “He was entitled to win after a good run in Leopardstown. We went an end-to-end gallop for a median auction maiden here and there were no hiding places.

“But he stays well and will have no problem going further.

“He’s still a bit weak and would prefer faster ground. But he’s a nice, improving horse.”

Shane Crosse, who was due to ride Pretty Gorgeous in the Qipco 1,000 Guineas until her withdrawal on Friday, was on the mark in the opening median auction fillies maiden as well-backed 13-8 favourite Powerful Aggie opened her account for Joseph O’Brien, beating Alice Kitty by a length.

“The longer trip helped,” stated Crosse.

“I was able to get into a nice position and knew she’d see it out well.

“She’ll probably stay further.”

O’Brien completed a double when So I Told You, well ridden by Dylan Browne McMonagle, landed the featured Irish Stallion Farms Fillies Handicap in a blanket finish from Hamley and avourite Forbearance, on her first start since being bought out of Richard Hughes’ yard.

“I got a lovely run around, she travelled well and, when the gaps came, I was able to take them,” said the winning rider.

“She won well at the line. She was fit and ready and it paid off.”

Tracey Collins saddled Ramon Di Loria (Ronan Whelan) to take the Foley’s Bar & Off Licence Maiden, holding the challenge of favourite Eloso by three-quarters of a length as the pair pulled nine lengths clear of the rest.

Limerick teenager Wesley Joyce, apprenticed to Johnny Murtagh, registered his first win in the saddle when swooping late on Charlie Moore’s 50-1 shot Hands Down in the finale, the second division of the Glasshouse Hotel Handicap.