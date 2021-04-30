More joy for Rachael Blackmore as Honeysuckle dominates at Punchestown

Henry de Bromhead’s remarkable mare followed up her victory at Cheltenham with another convincing display in the hands of Rachael Blackmore
More joy for Rachael Blackmore as Honeysuckle dominates at Punchestown

Rachael Blackmore celebrates winning the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle with Honeysuckle. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 18:04
Alan Magee

Honeysuckle capped an amazing campaign when taking her unbeaten record to 12 in the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

Henry de Bromhead’s remarkable mare followed up her victory at Cheltenham with another convincing display in the hands of Rachael Blackmore.

Asked to go and win the race after jumping the second-last flight, Honeysuckle soon put daylight between herself and her rivals.

Her supporters had a slight scare coming to the last when the 4-7 favourite steadied going into it, giving Sharjah a chance to catch her.

However, she pulled away again on the run-in to score by two and a quarter lengths. Epatante was 10 lengths away in third in a repeat of the positions in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Honeysuckle was cut to 2-1 favourite from 11-4 to defend her Champion Hurdle crown at Cheltenham next spring with Paddy Power.

More in this section

Fairyhouse report: Klassical Dream gives Mullins lucky 13th win of week Fairyhouse report: Klassical Dream gives Mullins lucky 13th win of week
Punchestown Festival - Champion Stayers Hurdle Day Colm Greaves: Three things we will learn at Punchestown on Friday
Honeysuckle file photo Punchestown tips: Mares’ allowance to clinch it for Honeysuckle
Paul Townend on Gauloise clears the last and comes home to win 29/4/2021

Paul Townend extends title lead over Rachael Blackmore

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up