Fairyhouse report: Klassical Dream gives Mullins lucky 13th win of week

Two more Grade 1s and three other successes on the undercard brought Willie Mullins’ tally for the first three days to a remarkable 13 winners, including seven of the eight Grade 1s.

With two days to go, he is very much on course to surpass a previous best of 18 winners at the meeting.

Down through the years, Mullins has produced countless great training performances at the Punchestown festival, but Klassical Dream in the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Stayers’ Hurdle, the feature on day three, ranks right up there with the very best.

Winner of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the 2019 Cheltenham Festival, he followed up at this meeting but failed to fire in two runs later that year and was off the track for almost 500 days prior to stepping up to three miles for this event.

The market spoke wildly in his favour this time, as he plunged from a high of 22-1 to 5-1 at the off, and the way he moved through the race never gave his supporters a moment’s anxiety.

Patrick Mullins sat motionless most of the way, as Flooring Porter set a strong pace, followed by French Dynamite and Heaven Help Us.

As the free-going Flooring Porter began to fade, the winner cruised into contention and by the time they turned for home there could be just one winner. Mullins let out an inch of rein and his mount moved clear to the final flight to cap a most impressive return to action. Stablemate James Du Berlais, who disappointed in the Champion Hurdle, ran a nice race to take second place, but could not lay a glove on the winner.

“David Casey rides him in his work all the time and kept saying how well he was working,” said Mullins.

“I hadn’t been minding it, but David and Patrick had something going together, and they got it right.

Patrick was quietly confident all week, and I was hoping, for his sake, he was right.

“John Coleman, as I’ve always said, had budget-type horses and said to me one day ‘let’s get a good horse’ and we bought this fellow. Unfortunately, John didn’t live to see him winning at Cheltenham.

“But it’s fantastic for them (owners the Coleman family) because he’s a real family horse. He missed a year, but to come back with a performance like that … It looks like he could stay at staying hurdles or he could go novice chasing. Looking at the size of him, I’d say anyone would love to ride him down to a fence.

“The options are there, but staying hurdling is hard on horses. I’d rather go chasing but if it doesn’t work out, he could always come back. He looks a made chaser.

“Paris in June might call, if we’re allowed over there, because he’s had such an easy time. And James Du Berlais ran a cracker, for a five-year-old, and he’s one to look forward to next year, going over fences as well.”

Energumene missed Cheltenham but showed himself none the worse when utterly routing his three rivals in the Grade 1 Ryanair Novice Chase. And this 98th winner of the season for Paul Townend was as easy as any that came before. He jumped off in front aboard the 2-5 chance and hismount hardly came out of second gear on his way to a 16-length victory over stablemate Janidil.

“Chacun was unbelievable here at the start of the week and for a novice to go and do that is special as well,” said Townend, clearly taken by his mount’s display. “I got a bit tight to the second-last and the last but probably the worst thing I did was have a look and see I had it in the bag. I took my foot off the accelerator a little bit, but he has a lot of fences jumped and from day one has been electric over them, and he just sorted himself out.

“To be honest, it’s hard to resist giving him a squeeze everywhere because it’s just so much fun on his back. He does it at his ease. You want to go down and send him everywhere but some day he’s going to have to sort himself out and he’s learning to do that now. He’s class. He’s a joy to ride and I’m very lucky to get back up on him here today.”

Townend brought Mullins’ tally for the day to four and his own for the season to 99 when careering clear aboard Gauloise in the listed Close Brothers Mares’ Novice Hurdle.

Magic Daze, as is her wont, was keen on the front end and ensured a strong gallop from the outset.

Global Equity collared her early in the straight but Townend got a great late tune out of Gauloise, who moved to the front going to the last and galloped strongly to the line to secure her third win of the season.

After his earlier success aboard Klassical Dream, Patrick Mullins notched his fourth of the meeting when winning the bumper aboard Dysart Dynamo. A winner at Clonmel on his only previous outing, he was extremely keen throughout this race and it is testament to his ability that he was able to come clear inthe closing stages.

“I don't think I’ve seen a horse pull as hard as him and still finish a race in a long while - he looks a really exciting prospect,” said the winning trainer. “He is every inch a chaser and he must have some engine.

He’s a home-bred and I think they’ve landed on a nice one.”

Earlier in the day, Jody McGarvey had provided the second leg of what would be an almost 300-1 five-timer for Closutton by winning the Conway Piling Handicap Hurdle aboard Capodanno. His runaway success was also a landmark one for owner JP McManus, earlier successful with Sully D’Oc AA,as it was his 100th at the Punchestown festival.