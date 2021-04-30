Punchestown tips: Mares’ allowance to clinch it for Honeysuckle

The week hasn’t yet gone the right way for Henry de Bromhead, who stole the show in Cheltenham and Aintree, but today is a big day for the Knockeen trainer as stable stars Honeysuckle and Bob Olinger strut their stuff.

Having had just three outings thus far this season, there should be no concern about Honeysuckle finding this a step too far in the Grade 1 Paddy Power Champion Hurdle, and she can maintain her unbeaten record.

One of de Bromhead’s history-making trio at the Cheltenham, the Champion Hurdler was considerably too good for her rivals, and that ought to be the case once more. On official ratings, she has little in hand over Sharjah, but the mares’ allowance gives her quite the breather and it will be a shame if she fails to maintain her perfect record.

Abacadabras can chase her home this time. A well-beaten second behind the mare in the Irish Champion Hurdle, he fell at Cheltenham but was back to his best when winning the Grade 1 at Aintree. There was little depth in that race but there was a swagger to the performance and, being suited to quicker conditions, he can give the favourite a fright.

Good to see former Champion Hurdler Epatante and former Triumph Hurdler Goshen making the trip. The latter hated going left-handed around the tight course at Cheltenham, and it will be fascinating to see if he can take a step forward to be a genuine player at this level.

Bob Olinger will be a short price to win his third consecutive Grade 1 when he lines up for the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle, and he has a clear form edge. Winner of a point to point and a point-to-point bumper before embarking on his hurdling career, he finished runner-up to Ferny Hollow on his first start over timber.

He righted that wrong next time, beating a subsequent winner, and then accounted for Blue Lord in his first Grade 1. He was even better at Cheltenham, where he travelled keenly and yet picked up really strongly on the hill to see off one of today’s rivals, Gaillard Du Mesnil.

While Willie Mullins’ horses are in superb form, it seems a bit of a stretch to think the latter can reverse the form unless the favourite underperforms. Hopefully that will not happen as he can take this before likely embarking on a chasing career.

The nap goes to Mullins’ M C Muldoon, who runs in the SalesSense International Novice Hurdle. A smart sort on the Flat, he won a maiden hurdle at the second time of asking but was no match for stablemate Echoes In Rain in a Grade 2 at Fairyhouse.

However, he showed a good attitude to pull clear of the remainder, and the form received something of a boost when third-placed Colonel Mustard finished runner-up to the same winner in a Grade 1 here earlier in the week. Sixth-placed Call Me Lyreen also did the form no harm when an unlucky loser in a handicap, off a mark of 137.

All of that suggests M C Muldoon is more than capable in today’s company, and he can provide further aid to Patrick Mullins’ bid to retain his amateur riders’ title. Keskonrisk and Get My Drift are also likely to be heavily involved.

Punchestown

TOMMY LYONS

3.40 REWRITETHERULES

4.15 PORT STANLEY

4.50 DEMI PLIE

5.25 HONEYSUCKLE

6.00 BOB OLINGER

6.35 BOB AND CO

7.05 M C MULDOON (NAP)

7.35 MY MATE MOZZIE (NB)

NEXT BEST

3.40 BEYOND REDEMPTION

4.15 SCHOOL BOY HOURS

4.50 SCARLET AND DOVE

5.25 ABACADABRAS

6.00 ASHDALE BOB

6.35 BILLAWAY

7.05 EL BARRA

7.35 STONE MAD