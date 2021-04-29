Punchestown tips: Dysart Dynamo can shine for Patrick Mullins in Bumper

Patrick Mullins has just two rides on this afternoon’s card in Punchestown, but can make the second of them count, with Dysart Dynamo in the Grant Thornton Bumper which brings the card to a close.

Willie Mullins’ horse made a winning debut last month at Clonmel and, even though he was ultimately quite impressive, he left the impression he would improve markedly for the run. His dam was a versatile sort with regard to ground, and he looked as though he would appreciate the slightly quicker conditions he will encounter today. He is a bright prospect and can make it two from two for connections.

It is difficult to look beyond unbeaten chaser Energumene in the Grade 1 Ryanair Novice Chase. Willie Mullins’ seven-year-old was a late withdrawal from the Cheltenham Festival, where he would have taken on Shiskin in the Arkle, but prior to that he was deeply impressive in all three outings over fences.

While having a setback at that stage of the season is not ideal, he has the benefit of coming here relatively fresh. The stable could not be in better form and, while the ground will be reasonably quick, he won a point to point on good to yielding ground, and a bumper on yielding.

He has a nice bit in hand of his rivals on all known form and will take a great deal of beating.

Captain Guinness has something to find with the selection, but this season has never really taken off for him. He remains capable of better than he has shown, but it is likely to be next season before we see it. Janidil is a Grade 1 winner, but the drop to two miles for the first time in his chasing career makes his take tougher.

The feature is the Grade 1 Ladbrokes Champion Stayers’ Hurdle and Flooring Porter can confirm Cheltenham form with Beacon Edge. When he won the three-mile Grade 1 at Leopardstown over Christmas, he got a soft lead and was able to quicken to see off his rivals. That left a few doubts heading to Cheltenham, but once again he made all the running, this time at a quicker tempo, and the result was the same.

Clearly, running to the level he has over this trip in the top company can take a toll and the obvious concern is whether that will show today or not. If not, he should be able to make all the running once more.

Ronald Pump hasn’t been seen since running Honeysuckle to half a length in the Hatton’s Grace in November but was runner-up in last year’s Stayers’ Hurdle and thus much respected. Impressive Coral Cup winner Heaven Help Us steps into Grade 1 company for the first time this season and will find it more difficult to dominate this company.

On Cheltenham Mares’ Novice Hurdle form, Magic Daze is the one to beat in the listed Close Brothers Mares’ Novice Hurdle but must learn to settle to realise her full potential.

Marginal preference is for Hook Up, who was well below her best that day. Willie Mullins’ mare also ran at Fairyhouse, where she was a well-beaten third behind Skyace and Gauloise, but that trip was too far for her. Back over two miles, she can show her true colours.

PUNCHESTOWN

Tommy Lyons

3:40 Golf Marin

4:15 Entoucas

4:50 Space Cadet

5:25 Flooring Porter

6:00 Lynwood Gold

6:35 Energumene

7:05 Hook Up (nb)

7:35 Dysart Dynamo (nap)

Next best

3:40 Five Helmets

4:15 Unexcepted

4:50 Stand Up And Fight

5:25 Ronald Pump

6:00 Capodanno

6:35 Captain Guinness

7:05 Magic Daze

7:35 Grand Jury