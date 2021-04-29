Punchestown tips: Dysart Dynamo can shine for Patrick Mullins in Bumper

Marginal preference is for Hook Up, who was well below her best that day. Willie Mullins’ mare also ran at Fairyhouse, where she was a well-beaten third behind Skyace and Gauloise, but that trip was too far for her. Back over two miles, she can show her true colours.
3:40 Golf Marin
4:15 Entoucas
4:50 Space Cadet
5:25 Flooring Porter
6:00 Lynwood Gold
6:35 Energumene
7:05 Hook Up (nb)
7:35 Dysart Dynamo (nap)
3:40 Five Helmets
4:15 Unexcepted
4:50 Stand Up And Fight
5:25 Ronald Pump
6:00 Capodanno
6:35 Captain Guinness
7:05 Magic Daze
7:35 Grand Jury