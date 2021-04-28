English raider Clan Des Obeaux beats Al Boum Photo to Punchestown Gold Cup

Willie Mullins’ dual Cheltenham Gold Cup hero was no match for Clan Des Obeaux, who is co-owned by Alex Ferguson
Jockey Sam Twiston-Davies celebrates with the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup after riding Clan Des Obeaux to victory during day two of the Punchestown Festival at Punchestown Racecourse. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 18:30
Alan Magee

Clan Des Obeaux put up a brilliant performance to strike for Britain in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup following Ireland’s domination at Cheltenham.

The decision by Paul Nicholls to bypass that meeting with Clan Des Obeaux – who is co-owned by Alex Ferguson – has paid a handsome dividend, with victory in the Betway Bowl at Aintree and again at Punchestown.

Al Boum Photo (6-4 favourite) did his best to keep the prize on home soil, but Willie Mullins’ dual Cheltenham Gold Cup hero was no match for Clan Des Obeaux.

The 100-30 shot was given a positive ride by Sam Twiston-Davies from the start of the extended three-mile showpiece.

Melon led in the early stages with Clan Des Obeaux and Kemboy on his heels, but he was struggling when pulled up some way out.

Kemboy also gave way as Clan Des Obeaux increased the tempo, leaving Al Boum Photo and Fakir D’oudairies to try to haul back the leader.

Al Boum Photo put in a game effort – but dual King George hero Clan Des Obeaux maintained the gallop to cross the line a length and a half to the good, to give Nicholls a third win in the race after Neptune Collonges in 2007 and 2008.

Fakir D’oudairies was 17 lengths away in third, with Kemboy, the winner in 2019, last of the four finishers.

Earlier, Galopin Des Champs blew his rivals away with an impressive display to win the Grade One Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle.

The ex-French five-year-old was having just his fifth start since joining the formidable Willie Mullins team and looks an exciting prospect.

Galopin Des Champs was one of the three Cheltenham Festival winners in the nine-runner field, having taken the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle last month, and he had no trouble proving his worth at the top level.

Stattler, stablemate of the winner, made the running – but Galopin Des Champs was always travelling easily for Paul Townend and went on after jumping the second-last flight.

The 13-8 favourite stormed clear to score by 12 lengths. Gentlemansgame took second place by a length and a half from Stattler.

