Contarelli Chapel Royal Ascot-bound after impressive debut at Naas

Contarelli Chapel and Ryan Moore win The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden at Naas. Picture: Healy Racing.

Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 20:43
John Ryan

Contarelli Chapel looked an exciting prospect when making a winning debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden at Naas.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained daughter of Caravaggio showed a very impressive turn of foot in the final furlong to stamp her authority on the six-furlong contest - and the Ballydoyle trainer was quick to identify her as a Royal Ascot type.

When Ryan Moore asked her to quicken, greenness caused her to drift towards the rail but she was soon back on an even keel.

The 6-4 favourite powered away to win by five and a half lengths from Juncture, who made pleasing late progress to claim second place. Freedom Of Speech was a neck away in third.

O’Brien said: “She was never let off the bridle at home and we knew that she would be very green when he did drop her, but she was very impressive. I would imagine she is an Albany-type filly. She might come back here (on May 16) before that.”

Jack Davison celebrated the biggest success of his career to date when Mooneista (17-2) powered up the rail to win the Anglesey Lodge Equine Hospital Woodlands Stakes. Beaten in a handicap last time out, Wayne Lordan’s mount took full advantage of her age and sex allowance to beat Harry’s Bar by three-quarters of a length.

She was certainly bred to win the race, though, as Davison explained.

“Her dam (Moon Unit) beat her daddy (Dandy Man) in this race and they have now produced the winner,” he said.

“I’ve always thought a lot of this filly - she’s electric. She’s unbelievably determined and resolute, a great mind and a great appetite for it.

“We’ll think big and she’s in the Commonwealth Cup - we’re going to go that route.

“That’s the biggest win of my career and with a home-bred so it’s a big one. Hopefully we’ll get a few more of that calibre.

“It’s a shame my parents can’t be here, but we’ll do some celebrating tonight.”

  • Following representations from the Irish Jockeys’ Association, HRI has amended race conditions to extend the existing break for leading National Hunt riders to run from Bank Holiday Monday, June 7 to Wednesday, June 30 inclusive. The eight National Hunt meetings between those dates will be restricted to conditional riders and riders who have not ridden more than 15 winners in the previous 12 months to June 3, 2021. There is no National Hunt racing from June 19 until June 30 (inclusive) providing a 12-day break for all jockeys.

Contarelli Chapel Royal Ascot-bound after impressive debut at Naas

