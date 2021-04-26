Contarelli Chapel Royal Ascot-bound after impressive debut at Naas

Contarelli Chapel looked an exciting prospect when making a winning debut in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden at Naas.
- Following representations from the Irish Jockeys’ Association, HRI has amended race conditions to extend the existing break for leading National Hunt riders to run from Bank Holiday Monday, June 7 to Wednesday, June 30 inclusive. The eight National Hunt meetings between those dates will be restricted to conditional riders and riders who have not ridden more than 15 winners in the previous 12 months to June 3, 2021. There is no National Hunt racing from June 19 until June 30 (inclusive) providing a 12-day break for all jockeys.