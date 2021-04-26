Naas tips: Tough and consistent Urban Beat can see off old rival

The tough and consistent Urban Beat might have the edge over old rival Make A Challenge in the listed Anglesey Lodge Equine Hospital Woodlands Stakes, feature of today’s pre-Punchestown action in Naas.

Johnny Murtagh’s six-year-old has proven a tremendous money-spinner for Fitzwilliam Racing, performing consistently over recent seasons and hitting the target five times, most recently when landing the Group 3 Mercury Stakes on Dundalk’s polytrack last October.

Last season, he came close to victory against Denis Hogan’s Make A Challenge on two occasions, in the Midsummer Sprint at the Curragh and in the Abergwaun at Navan.

They meet again today at levels and, while Make A Challenge will be helped by a seasonal debut third to another of todays’ rivals Laugh A Minute in Cork, the four-time listed winner isn’t as effective on quick ground as he is with an ease.

Today’s race looks ultra-competitive, with Make a Challenge setting the standard on ratings, 4lb. above both Laugh A Minute and Urban Beat.

And, with Murtagh’s team performing since the start of the season, Urban Beat might have the edge.

Aidan O’Brien might top and tail the card with debutante Contarelli Chapel in the two-year-old fillies maiden and Sir William Bruce in the Naas Nursery Of Champions Maiden.

Ballydoyle’s juveniles have started the season with a bang and Contarelli Chapel, from the first crop of Caravaggio and a half-sister to Group 1 performer Fancy Blue, is reportedly smart and, the first Ballydoyle horse to wear the Westerberg colours, is expected to prove best in a fascinating contest.

Sir William Bruce raced twice as a juvenile, building on a debut fourth to Fernando Vichi at Leopardstown when collared late by Trusted Ally in a Gowran Park maiden in September.

A son of Galileo, he should thrive over this longer trip and gets the vote over Dermot Weld’s Moktaffy, beaten a half-length by Sir Lamorak in a Dundalk maiden a month ago, form boosted by the winner in a Leopardstown handicap.

The Weld-trained Eylara, convincing winner of a Leopardstown maiden last October, probably got bogged down in the testing conditions when beaten favourite in the Group 3 Park Express, won by Epona Plays, at this track last month.

But, back on a faster surface and with Dylan Browne McMonagle claiming a valuable 5lb., the Aga Khan-owned daughter of Glenegales might be capable of landing the Blackwater 3-Y-0 Handicap off 94 before returning to stakes company.

SELECTIONS

John Ryan

1.25 Contarelli Chapel

1.55 Coill Avon

2.25 Urban Beat (nap)

2.55 Eylara (n.b.)

3.30 Muraahin

4.00 Coill Na Sionainne

4.35 Flora

5.10 Sir William Bruce

Next best

1.25 Freedom Of Speech

1.55 Ecclesiastical

2.25 Make A Challenge

2.55 Fourhometwo

3.30 Here’s Hoping

4.00 Silk Cravat

4.35 Umneyaat

5.10 Moktaffy