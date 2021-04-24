Talking Horses: Plan Of Attack can add to success of Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore

The British National Hunt season draws to a close at Sandown this afternoon and, after a spring in which they won just about every big prize available, Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore can hog the headlines one last time.

While trainer and jockey will have had high hopes going into this year’s Cheltenham Festival, neither could have dreamed that the week would unfold in such spectacular fashion. De Bromhead became the first trainer in history to win the Champion Hurdle, the Champion Chase, and the Gold Cup in the same Cheltenham Festival while Blackmore ended the week as the meeting’s leading jockey having won no less than six weeks.

Not content with that, they returned to England a month later where Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Aintree Grand National.

Two weeks on, the pair are back for more and, given recent events, it’s no surprise that bookies are running scared of Plan Of Attack in the bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase.

On the face of it, odds of 4-1 seem ridiculously short for a horse who has only managed to finish one of the four races he has contested this season, a horse unproven over the marathon trip he’ll encounter today.

However, he was in the process of running a big race in first-time headgear when falling three fences from home in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham and runs off the same mark of 138 today.

While stamina is an obvious question mark, the fact De Bromhead is sending Plan Of Attack to Sandown suggests he has few worries on that score and the eight-year-old may well be able to give his trainer and jockey yet another moment to savour from a season neither will ever forget.

Of course Plan Of Attack is not the most high-profile De Bromhead-trained runner at Sandown. That honour belongs to Champion Chase heroine Put The Kettle On. The seven-year-old will be looking to end her season with another Grade One success in the bet365 Celebration Chase.

A tenacious mare, she looks sure to put up a bold bid for Aidan Coleman but she may prove vulnerable away from her beloved Cheltenham, a venue where she is unbeaten in four runs.

Should he return to his brilliant best, Altior would be a good thing to win this race for a fourth time but, at 11, he’s not getting any younger and he has become more known for missing races than running in them in recent times.

Sceau Royal has yet to finish ahead of Altior but this could finally be his day. He was one of the unluckiest horses at this year’s Cheltenham Festival as he was still travelling well when nearly brought down after the third last fence in the Champion Chase.

That he rallied to finish fifth, beaten less than four lengths by Put The Kettle On, suggests he would have gone mightily close had Lady Luck not deserted him and, on quick ground that he’ll relish, Alan King’s charge can gain compensation at Sandown.

Paul Nicholls will be crowned Britain’s champion trainer for a 12th time today and Frodon can mark the occasion by winning the Grade Two bet365 Oaksey Chase. The King George hero saw stamina and ability limitations exposed when fifth in the Gold Cup but should be far more comfortable over this trip and against this opposition.

The opening race, the bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle, looks the trickiest contest on the card but bottom weight Royaume Uni ran well when second at Ascot last month and may well be able to go one better for Gary and Jamie Moore.

Away from the jumps, the race-fit Mums Tipple gets the nod in the Elusive Bloodstock EBF Stallions King Richard III Stakes at Leicester while Fox Champion is an intriguing runner in the Casumo Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap at Haydock.

Fox Champion enjoyed a fine three-year-old campaign for Richard Hannon in 2019, winning the German 2000 Guineas before finishing third in a French Group 1 two starts later. He struggled last season but was gelded over the winner and his back-class makes him an appealing each-way price on his first start for Ralph Beckett.

Selections

Sandown 1.55: Royaume Uni

Leicester 2.10: Mums Tipple

Sandown 2.30: Frodon

Haydock 2.50: Fox Champion (Each-way)

Sandown 3.05: Sceau Royal (Nap)

Sandown 3.40: Plan Of Attack (NB)