Cork and Kilbeggan tips: Isle Of Sark can get back to winning ways

There is a good Flat programme this afternoon in Cork and Isle Of Sark gets the nap to get back to winning ways in the Blackwater Race
Isle Of Sark ran well enough in a Group 3  12 days ago to suggest he can return to winning ways at Cork. Picture: Healy Racing

Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 07:00
Tommy Lyons

There is a good Flat programme this afternoon in Cork and Isle Of Sark gets the nap to get back to winning ways in the Blackwater Race. A winner of his only start of last season, in an all-weather maiden at Dundalk in November, he made his turf debut in the Group 3 Ballysax Stakes 12 days ago at Leopardstown and ran better than his fifth placing might suggest.

There was a lack of pace in the race, and he was right out the back before making a move in the straight. He was outpaced momentarily but stayed on again in the closing stages to be beaten a little over three lengths.

As well as being better for the run, he would benefit from being ridden more positively and that will surely happen in today’s company. He remains a bright prospect and can take this at the expense of O’Reilly, who won a Leopardstown maiden the same day Isle Of Sark contested the Ballysax. He has plenty of potential for improvement and the step up to today’s trip can help bring it about.

Kailash, with blinkers applied for the first time and the added bonus of being drawn in stall one, can put his experience to good use in the second division of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden.

Dermot Weld’s horse looks quite exposed off his mark of 87 but running to that level should be good enough today. It will be a surprise if Colin Keane, who is on board for the first time, does not make the most of the inside draw by trying to make all and cut every corner.

Star Official has shown promise and can reach the frame, while newcomers Faron and Moss Tucker are worth noting in the betting.

Morph Speed was a runaway winner on Tuesday evening in Tipperary and if the quick turnaround doesn’t work against him, he will follow up in the CorkRacecourse.ie Apprentice Handicap.

Ottoman Empire can get punters off to the best possible start by taking the first division of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Maiden. Johnny Murtagh’s runner finished a close sixth behind Sir Lamorak on his debut late last month and with natural improvement he can get off the mark.

Rachael Blackmore has four rides in Kilbeggan, and each has a live chance. An Taibhse looks the best of the quartet, though The Cathal Don and Cavalry Master also hold leading claims in their respective assignments, and her only other mount, Four Horsemen, is a leading form fancy in the three-mile handicap hurdle.

CORK 

Tommy Lyons 

1:20 Ottoman Empire (nb) 

1:55 Kailash 

2:30 Morph Speed 

3:05 Vocito 

3:40 Isle Of Sark (nap) 

4:15 Blazing Star 

4:45 Hightimeyouwon 

5:15 Whipsaw 

Next best

1:20 Lifetime Legend 

1:55 Star Official 

2:30 Kingslayer 

3:05 Aurora Princess 

3:40 Blue For You 

4:15 Emilie Gray 

4:45 Golden Valour 

5:15 Sincerest 

KILBEGGAN 

Tommy Lyons 

4:25 The Cathal Don

4:55 Toms Courage 

5:25 An Taibhse 

5:55 Buddy Rich 

6:25 Four Horsemen 

6:55 Felicidad 

7:25 Thegoaheadman 

7:55 Cavalry Master 

Next best 

4:25 The Greek 

4:55 Powerful Ted 

5:25 Blowing Dixie 

5:55 Ardera Ru 

6:25 Esthers Marvel 

6:55 Wadiyatink Now 

7:25 Soi Cowboy 

7:55 Cuneo

