Kilbeggan tips: Lignou should prove tough to beat in Novice Hurdle

The Noel Meade-trained top-weight Lignou should prove tough to beat in the Follow Kilbeggan On Twitter Rated Novice Hurdle as racing returns to the midlands track for the first time in 2021.

The 123-rated six-year-old has triumphed only once over flights, when landing a maiden at Gowran Park last October.

But he has produced a couple of rock-solid efforts in competitive handicap hurdles this season, either side of a flop at Punchestown in mid-November, enough to suggest he should have every chance in today’s contest, with Eoin Walsh claiming a valuable 5lb.

Lignou finished a creditable third to Cayd Boy in a Grade B event at Down Royal back in October, when an unconsidered 50/1 shot, before disappointing in Punchestown two weeks later.

But, back after a break, he ran a cracker in the Grade A Rybo Handicap Hurdle at the Fairyhouse Easter meeting, filling sixth spot behind Hearts Are Trumps, beaten just five lengths and, significantly, with today’s chief threat Robinnia back in thirteenth.

If Lignou can reproduce that Fairyhouse form (when sent off at 66/1), he should hold every chance here.

Today’s card also includes three maiden hurdles and two bumpers and arguably the most interesting horse on show is the Willie Mullins-trained Never Feel Blue, making her debut for the Blue Blood Racing Club in the mares bumper.

Never Feel Blue is a five-year-old Flemensfirth mare, a half-sister to Henry de Brmhead’s dual Grade 1 winning novice hurdler Bob Olinger, one of the most exciting prospects currently in training.

Clearly, she has a hard act to follow. But if the market speaks in her favour, she should be noted.

The Noel Meade-trained Part Time Farmer, placed in his three bumpers, sets a decent standard on his second hurdle start in the Follow Kilbeggan On Facebook Maiden Hurdle.

Sean Flanagan’s mount performed well on his hurdling bow at Fairyhouse three weeks ago, chasing home the experienced Salt Lake, with subsequent winner Teescomponentsyess back in fourth.

Stepping-up to an extended three miles, Part Time Farmer is preferred to Rachael Blackmore’s mount, 114-rated Bold Assassin.

Earlier Blackmore and de Bromhead might strike with Not Available in the second division of the New Spring Two-Day N.H. Meeting Maiden Hurdle.

This fellow, promising on his debut at Navan, was turned over at 4/9 at Tramore on New Year’s Day, beaten by the Mullins-trained Mr Coldstone.

But, a longer trip, better ground and the fitting of a tongue-tie might prove the key for Not Available today.

Kilbeggan

John Ryan

2.45 Mylerstown Upper

3.20 Not Available

3.55 Nodoubtaboutthat

4.30 Lignou (Nap)

5.05 Part Time Farmer (n.b.)

5.35 Picture Of Home

6.05 Never Feel Blue

6.35 Midnight It Is

Next best

2.45 Coastal World

3.20 Kavanaghs Cross

3.55 Back On The Bridle

4.30 Robinnia

5.05 Bold Assassin

5.35 Napoleon Blue

6.05 Mourne Stowaway

6.35 Kottayam