Irish Grand National hero Freewheelin Dylan heading to Punchestown

Dermot McLoughlin’s nine-year-old caused a 150-1 shock in the BoyleSports-sponsored showpiece at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday
Freewheelin Dylan and Ricky Doyle won the Boylesports Irish Grand National for owner Sheila Mangan and trainer Dermot McLoughlin and groom Molly O’Connor. Picture: Healy Racing

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 16:39
Alan Magee

Irish Grand National winner Freewheelin Dylan is on course for the Punchestown Festival.

Dermot McLoughlin’s nine-year-old caused a 150-1 shock in the BoyleSports-sponsored showpiece at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

McLoughlin already has his sights fixed on Aintree next April – but for this campaign, he will sign off closer to home.

“It gave everyone in the yard a great lift. It’s a race I always wanted to have runners in with my father having won it, and he must have been looking down on me,” said McLoughlin, whose stable star was given a brilliant front-running ride by Ricky Doyle.

Freewheelin Dylan and jockey Ricky Doyle lead the field past the empty stands on their way to winning the Boylesports Irish Grand National. Picture: Healy Racing

“I think we’ll have a look at the Pat Taaffe in Punchestown. He’s had a good break and we’re only starting him back this week.

“He’s small and a very easy horse to train. He doesn’t take much work.

“He’s going to be aimed at the English National next season, but he’ll need to go up a few pounds to get in. He went up 8lb for winning at Fairyhouse.”

