Talking Horses: The Ferry Master offers each-way appeal in Scottish Grand National

After a chastening month, British racing chiefs will be somewhat relieved by the absence of the all-conquering combination of Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore from Ayr for Sunday’s Coral Scottish Grand National.

A golden spell that began with Honeysuckle’s stunning Champion Hurdle victory at the Cheltenham Festival culminated with Minella Times’ historic triumph in last weekend’s Aintree Grand National.

Coming off the back of an Irish-dominated Cheltenham, the fact that 10 of the first 11 home only added to British angst.

As a consequence, British racing will surely hit rock bottom if the Pat Fahy-trained MisterFogpatches becomes the first Irish-trained Scottish National winner since Huntsman way back in 1869.

After all, the sole Irish entry in the line-up has a record of one win from 23 career starts.

On that basis, this is surely one race beyond the Irish.

The market is headed by local hopeful Aye Right, an admirable individual who produced some cracking efforts in defeat this season, most notably when second to Cloth Cap in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury in November.

Another big effort looks assured but he may struggle to defy a mark of 154.

In a wide-open contest, a case could be made for several but, having won two of his four starts since a wind operation last July, The Ferry Master has quite an appealing each-way profile.

The Sandy Thomson-trained eight-year-old was well beaten at Haydock last time out but that was on testing ground and over an inadequate trip.

Conditions this weekend look far more suitable and a lovely racing weight of 10-4 only adds to his appeal.

Elsewhere at Ayr, the Paul Nicholls-trained Tamaroc Du Mathan is fancied to turn over likely favourite Allmankind in the Grade Two Jordan Electrics Ltd Future Champion Novices’ Chase.

While Allmankind boasts the stronger CV, last year’s Triumph Hurdle third is unproven beyond two miles and endured a gruelling race when fourth to Shishkin in the Arkle at Cheltenham.

In contrast, Tamaroc Du Mathan struck over today’s trip when winning a Kempton Grade Two in impressive fashion in February and should have a freshness edge having not run at Cheltenham.

Those factors could tilt the balance in his favour.

While Dan and Harry Skelton may have to settle for second with Allmankind, they could strike with Calico in the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle.

The selection has won two of his three starts for the Skeltons, his sole reversal a narrow one in a Kempton Grade Two. He looks a promising individual.

The Skeltons can also strike in the opening race of the day, the Scotty Brand Handicap Chase, courtesy of King D’argent while Marown gets the nod in race two, the CPMS Novices’ Champion Handicap Chase.

On the Flat front, Chindit can get his career back on track by winning the Group 3 Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury.

The Richard Hannon-trained Wootton Bassett colt won his first three starts as a two-year-old, the hat-trick completed with a smart success in a Doncaster Group 2.

On the back of that, he was well fancied in the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on his final start of the season but he seemed to struggle on the softer ground when finishing a disappointing ninth.

He’s clearly a good deal better than that and can prove that on firmer ground at Newbury.

While Group 1 success proved beyond Chindit as a juvenile, it was not beyond Alcohol Free and the Andrew Balding-trained filly can make a winning start to her three-year-old campaign by landing the spoils in the Dubai Duty Free Stakes.

Alcohol Free was last seen winning the Cheveley Park Stakes in September and should prove a tough nut to crack if in similar form on her seasonal reappearance.

The Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes looks tricky but Deja should go well for Peter Chapple-Hyam and Ryan Moore.

Elsewhere at Newbury, Derab, a half-brother of Enable, is hard to oppose in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Maiden Stakes while Troll Peninsula has strong claims in the MansionBet Spring Cup Handicap.

Selections

Newbury 1.00: Derab

Ayr 1.15: King D’argent

Newbury 1.35: Deja

Ayr 1.50: Marown

Newbury 2.10: Alcohol Free

Ayr 2.25: Calico (NB)

Newbury 2.45: Chindit (Nap)

Ayr 3.00: Tamaroc Du Mathan

Newbury 3.20: Troll Peninsula

Ayr 3.55: The Ferry Master (Each-way)