‘I loved him dearly’: Davy Russell remembers ‘unbelievable’ Presenting Percy

Davy Russell has paid his tribute to Presenting Percy, hailing the dual Cheltenham Festival winner as an “unbelievable horse”.

Owned by Philip Reynolds, Presenting Percy – who died on Thursday, aged 10 – had looked a superstar in the making when producing a scintillating display under Russell to win the 2018 RSA Chase, adding to the pair’s victory in the Pertemps Final 12 months earlier.