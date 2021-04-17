‘I don’t leave stones unturned’: IHRB chief vet Lynn Hillyer on anti-doping and welfare in Irish horse racing

Comments by legendary trainer Jim Bolger in an interview with this writer in ‘The Irish Field’ last January, that the policing of prohibited substances was ‘not up to scratch’, that racing ‘was not a level playing pitch’, and that ‘certain things are forbidden and they are being used and it needs to be dealt with’, caused many ears to prick up.

Not long after, trainer Charles Byrnes was suspended for six months for leaving Viking Hoard unattended for a period of time at Tramore Racecourse in 2018, during which time the gelding was likely to have been administered a sedative 200 times over the limit. A week before this suspension was upheld on appeal, Horse Racing Ireland announced its plans for an enhanced testing regime.

Lynn Hillyer spoke to Daragh Ó Conchúir about her remit as Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board chief veterinary officer and head of anti-doping.

Q: Have you found the number of high-profile events of the past year and the attention they have drawn frustrating?

A: I am certainly not frustrated. I keep going back to what we are doing and what we are achieving. Looking back at the anti-doping taskforce actions, there are 25 actions there, 22 of them were either achieved or are well in train.

When we look at some of the tangibles, the increase in sample numbers, the increase in out-of-competition testing, that’s all happened. We had a 236% increase in out-of-competition samples taken up to 2019.

2020, for obvious reasons, the sample numbers are down a bit but we made good ground catching up in the autumn. So I think overall, I am happy with where we are. There is more to do, in any anti-doping area there is always more to do.

Q: The level of detail in the publication of the Viking Hoard verdict was broadly praised. Shouldn’t that be the norm for transparency?

A: Transparency is crucial. We’ve had 60 positive cases since 2016. When I came, it was the ones from 2017 that I became involved in. Every single one of those has been investigated, through a new investigation process I brought in, consistently, thoroughly, to the very end of the road as far as I’m concerned. I don’t leave stones unturned.

Now there will always be cases where you won’t actually find the drug in the hands of the person who has given it to the horses, it’s as simple as that. But our investigations are on par with any investigation across the world, the same as our drug-testing regime. We have a world leading laboratory (LGC in Newmarket, England).

All of those parts of the jigsaw mean I can stand over our investigations. In terms of the information that makes it into the press release, we’ve seen very clearly how welcome the detail has been. We’ve committed to a report of our annual activity and I would hope that level of detail will help to explain exactly what we’re talking about. We are committed to providing a level of detail that people want to see.

The cobalt cases (involving horses trained by Michael O’Connor, Joseph O’Brien, Pat Kelly, and ‘Shark’ Hanlon) are a good example. There was some criticism of us not publishing the concentrations in every case. What we did in every case was publish the reasoning and the explanation as to why we believe that cobalt was in the sample.

For me as a vet and for me as a regulator, that is crucial because cobalt can be given entirely for reasons of therapeutic benefit as part of Vitamin B12. You take that vitamin close to a race, that’s when you can go over the threshold. If you compare that with the situation, more overseas, certainly not here I hasten to add, where cobalt is given in high concentrations, intended to affect performance, horses can be clinically affected. That is doping. The difference between the two needs to be understood.

Going back to our press releases, we did make it very clear where we thought the cobalt actually came from. The actual level itself, once it’s over the threshold it’s over the threshold. You can’t bring your conclusions within reason about what that means. It is how it has been given is the important bit.

Another important point to make is that in 2018, we had 27 positives. The type of substance that was found, from medication mistakes through to the cobalts we have just been talking about, is very different from 2020. We had 10 cases in 2020, all of which were therapeutic, they were medication mistakes or there was one human cross-contamination on one animal that was just physiologically like that. I think that’s reflective of the education we have put in place.

Q: What is the magic number for testing?

A: HRI was talking about 4,000 samples. We are looking at a higher number than that. We sample every winner at the moment on race day. We have no intention of moving back from that. We will be adding in extra samples. About 5% of our samples are non-routines, they are not from winners. We want to be increasing that with more pre-race testing, blood samples. On arrival, urine samples and adding in hair sampling.

Hair sampling gives a longer window of what’s happened to the horse. A blood or urine sample would be a mainstay, we would quicker detect a vast range of substances with those. Hair gives us a longer window. It’s a really important part of the armoury.

We spent years developing the techniques, going back 10 or 15 years. We are coming in at a really good time to be using it operationally. We can really have confidence in it. We’ve used it in our investigations to validate or verify the explanations offered.

In the two anabolic steroid cases we had, to be able to use the hair to unequivocally demonstrate that the explanation offered was true, was crucial in terms of how the panel were able to access the case.

The next stage is the authorised officer training. We have 12 assessed and trained-up officers and we’re awaiting our warrant cards now. At the latest, they will be active is the middle of the year. We are a big team, compared to the department, who I think have five, but I want that resilience so that, for example, we don’t stop doing these inspections during the busy racing time.

Being authorised officers means we can access any thoroughbred on the island at any time. That is unique to us, there is no other racing authority who works with the government authority in the way we would be working with the Department of Agriculture. They have been fantastic.

Q: Is it aspirational to have a horse tested right through from foal to the end of its racing career, as an imperative, and recorded as such on its passport?

A: Not at all. It was identified as a key priority by the HRI board. It’s one of the taskforce actions that hasn’t been yet achieved.

It is difficult. I sit on a committee of executives now. We have got a very clear pathway working with Weatherbys as well to fill in the gaps basically from the foal registration, then through to the sales and leading through to training and after training. It’s crucial.

Once we know where the horses are, we can access them, and stand over what we say, which is we are satisfied that there is no widespread systemic doping issue here in Ireland.

Mr Bolger has been working with us. We’ve been working with him for some time. There are other trainers who we work with quietly to make sure the information we have is correct.

Q: Why then, are credible people like Jim Bolger and others that come to you privately making the claims they make? And why, if there isn’t a problem, are you ramping up testing?

IHRB chief veterinary officer Lynn Hillyer in the stable yard at Fairyhouse this week. Picture: Healy Racing

A: We’re ramping it up because we always will need to ramp it up because we need to keep ahead of it. That’s the same of any regulator. You look at WADA, you look at France Galop, Racing Victoria — all the people who are serious about anti-doping as we are will always be ramping it up to keep ahead of the curve.

In terms of why people are saying these things if they are not true, I think, it is human nature to look particularly at what is happening around you. If people have a suspicion and they don’t have evidence in the contrary, I am actually delighted they come to us. If we have the information, we can follow it up.

It’s like any intelligence system, when you put all the pieces in the jigsaw together you begin to read out whether it is just a set of circumstances or is there something there.

Q: An obvious red flag from the contaminated Gain feed issue that led to Aidan O’Brien, Joseph O’Brien, and Donnacha O’Brien withdrawing their horses from intended engagements at Longchamp last October, and Roger Varian doing likewise in England, was that there had never been any positives for zilpaterol in Ireland or Britain.

A: What happened, very simply, was that the world leading laboratories were detecting to a certain agreed level for zilpaterol and one laboratory (in France) was detecting lower than that. That is it in a nutshell. That is why there were no reported positives in Britain and in Ireland.

What failed in that instance was the communication. Normally, where a laboratory finds or detects a substance or concern, there is an immediate communication with other authorities to ensure that everybody is put on notice. For whatever reason that didn’t happen the way it would normally happen, in this instance. It was rectified very quickly within a matter of days, 24 to 48 hours.

There’s a very clear, well-documented and well-characterised system that ensured that the screen levels, or thresholds, are harmonised for therapeutic substances. If a horse tests positive here, it is exactly the same if it tests positive in Britain and in France. On this occasion communication didn’t happen quickly enough. That is why we saw what we saw.

Sometimes you can’t develop a process until you encounter things for the first time. Zilpaterol had been detected previously but the appropriate concentration at which it should be detected needed to be worked through. Everyone is now harmonised on the level that seems to be appropriate. We are always evolving. And if we can do it together internationally it will so much better.

Q: When you express confidence that there isn’t an issue with doping horses in Ireland, detractors will point to the undiscovered destinations of the 225kg of anabolic steroid nitrotain imported from Australia by former department vet John Hughes, for which he was banned in 2014.

A: As you say, what happened happened. The key point from my point of view was that it created the anti-doping taskforce. They deliberated for months, came up with the plan which is an excellent document. That is what attracted me to the job in the first place. For me that is what came from Hughes.

The other point that has shone brightly since then is the maintained involvement with the department. The department were front and centre with that. I see no evidence of nitrotain, or any other anabolic steroid other than the ones that have been published as positive cases and it is easily detected.

We are expanding the amount of samples we are taking and that comes into play so that we can stand over the statement that we don’t believe there is an issue.

Q: Some would argue the fear of bad publicity dilutes the will at executive level to expose any doping issues in Irish racing.

A: I have not encountered that. There is no lack of appetite. In our organisation the investigations are quite separate from the senior executive anyway, they have to be.

By definition, good regulation should be independent. I am confident our regulation is independent in that we are able to act to protect the integrity of racing. That is what we do day in, day out. I have put in place processes on equine anti-doping which are robust, they are transparent.

Q: With powers you have now, if a particular horse isn’t in a yard, you can demand to see it wherever it is?

A: And that is exactly what we are going to be doing. Horse X isn’t there. Where is horse X? Great, we will be there in 10 minutes or half an hour.

Intelligence can centre around a particular horse, it can centre around a vet or a trainer. Then the more you have that matches with other intelligence coming from other places the more credible it is.

One of the concerns around us testing or inspecting unlicensed premises was the basis for that intelligence. It is important to stress that intelligence isn’t information. Intelligence is when information is processed and accessed and is understood. That is what you then act on. You don’t go on tittle tattle.

Q: Are sanctions strong enough?

A: I am happy with where we are heading. There’ve been cases where I, and colleagues as well, and as with other jurisdictions, we haven’t been happy with the sanction in all honesty. But I respect the panel’s decision. I respect their reasoning. They are experts in their own field. It’s their job to turn the results of my investigations into whatever they feel is appropriate.

My process stops when I hand the case across to compliance. It is very important that we have those divisions.

We are working on looking at sanctions and a structure which would then give the panels some guidance. There is guidance in there already. There is a minimum fine of €1,000.

Then in terms of restrictions on the horse, we have restrictions up to including a lifetime ban. All of that is open to the panel. But filling in the gaps, as to where a sanction will have to be on a par with another regulatory authority is something that could be helpful.

Q: Going forward, what else are you looking forward to implementing?

A: I am really excited about the traceability database because that has implications on the anti-doping side and welfare side. If we can get the traceability database across the line, I would love that to be this year. Then I think we will be a different place.

Q: There are too many examples, such as War Celeste, where this is necessary. Is it possible to get 100% traceability?

A: Traceability is key for both anti-doping and welfare. We have to know exactly where the animals are and what happens to them. We have parts of the jigsaw but we need to fill in some gaps. 100% is 100%. We’re not there yet but we need to ensure we do everything we can. We can act with the information we have.

We are authorised under the Animal Remedies’ Act, but some of the team are already authorised under the Animal Health and Welfare Act so we already have the wherewithal in legislation to act in the welfare sense.

We would normally work with the department in that but the two go hand in hand. If you are inspecting, identifying, or looking at an animal for anti-doping reasons, you’re clearly going to be looking at it for welfare reasons as well.

Q: Where are the gaps?

A: We need to ensure that we know where they are from foal registration until the next point of contact, which could, for example, be at the sales. Once they come into racing, it’s a lot more straightforward because they’re in the system.

It’s before they go into training. We do have points in that line but it’s about pulling the information together from the various different places that information is at and putting into one place.

Q: And after racing?

A: That’s another piece. We have a responsibility for the whole of their lives. I sit on the IFHA (International Federation of Horseracing Authorities) welfare committee, I’m chair of the international group of regulatory vets, specialist racing regulatory vets.

With that hat on I was part of the launch of the IFHA welfare minimum standards in December. Stuff like that is going on which is really positive. That sets a minimum bar. IHRB, like all other mainstream regulators across the world, have signed up to that.

The minimum welfare standards document goes through some very fundamental principles of how we should look after animals. It essentially deals with the basics of shelter, housing, feeding, health but it builds on that. It doesn’t accept that that’s enough.

In broad terms, those have to be right but on top of that, there has to be attention paid to wellbeing, how they are in their heads as well as physically. They have to be happy. It sounds fluffy but it’s not. Any horseman will tell you horses have to be happy was well as healthy.

John Osborne is director of welfare and bloodstock and in his role has been leading a participatory policymaking piece of work whereby stakeholders from across the industry here have been invited to give their views on what good welfare looks like.

The results of that will be a policy that the industry has contributed to. It’s transforming the theory that was published by the IFHA into practice and I’m looking forward to where the IHRB will fit into that from our processes to our rules.

Q: David Walsh has argued that corticosteroids should not be used to treat horses’ ailments.

A: I know a lot of colleagues were upset by some of those comments because it implies that vets are running around the country injecting horses willy-nilly. That’s not the case. The animals are under professional care the vast majority of the time.

Let me give you a solid example. There’s a medication, a corticosteroid commonly used called Adcortyl. We’ve had a number of positive samples for it. We want to give more information to the practising vets so that they can use it safely and not be afraid of using it, and not get a positive, but at the same time, not having it used so close to racing that there is an element of the horses needing it to run.

Joint injections are a good example. They’re absolutely genuine, needed, and part of having a horse in training, just like us sometimes needing a paracetamol to get over a headache. But it’s not a patching up job to get them back on the racetrack.

Q: Walsh also claimed that horses are being subjected to wind operations without needing them.

A: The wind ops were something stewards asked me to look at when I first started in 2016. The word ‘wind op’ is a very broad description for a range of different procedures for a range of different conditions, and the range of different things that can go on with a horse’s respiratory tract.

I think the days where indiscriminate surgery may have been performed in the absence of information, were before the overground scope. Overground scoping is a diagnostic endoscopy whilst the horse is exercising to see what’s wrong. It’s been a game changer in making sure surgery is correct for the condition.

And again, going back to professional colleagues, and colleagues all over the country who will be routinely diagnosing exactly what’s wrong and advising their clients accordingly.

The question of whether the IHRB will adopt a similar policy as the BHA and make wind ops declarable is still ongoing. There’s a piece of work going on at the moment to look at that but from a welfare point of view, it hasn’t come up.