Gowran Park report: Queenship gets Jospeh O’Brien off the mark for new season

Joseph O’Brien registered his first success of the 2021 Flat season as Queenship skipped clear to land the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap in impressive style in Gowran Park.

An Excelebration filly, whose two previous starts were on Dundalk’s polytrack, Queenship swooped down the outside under apprentice Mikey Sheehy and, picking up well, stretched clear to slam fellow 3/1 joint-favourite Elizabethan by five lengths.

“That was her first time to run on the grass and she looked even better than in Dundalk,” said O’Brien’s representative Brendan Powell. “She relaxed and picked-up really well. And, if she continues to progress, I’d say Joseph will chase black type with her.”

In a blanket finish to the opening, seven-furlong maiden, the Ger Lyons-trained Lust (Colin Keane) got the better of Handel by three-quarters of a length.

Shane Lyons explained: “He’s a grand, genuine horse. We gelded him after his last run last year and he has progressed well from two to three. He likes that ground, should improve for the run and will appreciate going a bit further.”

Making a quick reappearance after a creditable fourth in a Cork handicap on Saturday, Fil The Power justified support for Kevin Smith in the Racing Again Tomorrow Maiden. Ridden by Chris Hayes, he outpointed Sionnach Eile prompting his trainer to explain.

“He ran a cracker in Cork and seemed fresh and well, so we decided to let him take his chance. He’s a good genuine horse and, on form and his rating, he was entitled to win his maiden. He’ll be better on better ground and could drop back in trip.”

And, in the wake of Freewheelin Dylan’s 150/1 success in Monday’s Boylesports Irish Grand National, the Jack Davison-trained Vera Verto (Ronan Whelan) proved a 125/1 shocker in the GowranPark.ie Fillies Maiden.