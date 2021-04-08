Gowran Park tips: Stratum the one to beat with race conditions in his favour

The versatile, Willie Mullins-trained Stratum, favoured by the race conditions, looks the one to beat in today’s Golf At Gowran Park Race on the second day of the track’s midweek Flat fixture.

The 114-rated eight-year-old disappointed when last seen, in the Ladbroke Handicap Hurdle won by Drop The Anchor, at the Dublin Racing Festival in February.

But his overall Flat form is solid, including a memorable victory in the 2019 English Cesarewitch at Newmarket and, more recently, a second to Enhibaar in the Lonsdale Cup (Group 2) in York last August, his final outing before finishing down the field in the Melbourne Cup, won by Joseph O’Brien’s Twilight Payment.

Stratum is officially rated 1lb. superior to O’Brien’s Master Of Reality, fifteenth in the Melbourne Cup, set to concede 7lb. to the selection here and very likely to improve significantly from this outing.

Master Of Reality’s form last season included a distant second to stable-companion Twilight Payment in the Curragh Cup and a narrow defeat to Delphi in the Irish St.Leger Trial, both at the Curragh.

Also in the seven-strong field for this event, over just short of a mile and six furlongs, is Dermot Weld’s Falcon Eight. He shouldn’t be ignored but, on figures, has a bit to find.

Ryan Moore is set to pay his first visit to Gowran Park, with two booked rides for Aidan O’Brien and the lightly-raced Roman Empire might make the trip worthwhile by landing the Irish Stallion Farms Race over a mile.

This Galileo colt has never raced anywhere other than Gowran, having finished fourth to Southern Cape on his debut last July before opening his account on the track in October, when staying on strongly to beat McPherson by two lengths.

Roman Empire is difficult to assess, but is open to plenty of improvement and with he Ballydoyle team in good form, should take beating.

The Joe Murphy-trained Pale Irish, an eye-catching fourth to Ballydoyle filly Joan Of Arc in a Curragh maiden on the opening day of the new season, sets the standard in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Median Auction Fillies Maiden.

The Dragon Pulse filly, fifth to Alex Da on her debut at Limerick last year, was doing her best work in the closing stages of the Curragh races and should appreciate this step-up to a mile.

Selections

John Ryan

4.00 Pale Iris

4.35 Roman Empire

5.05 Emporio (nb)

5.35 Exuma

6.05 Moving

6.35 Stratum (Nap)

7.05 Storm Steps

7.35 All Class

Next best

4.00 Create Belief

4.35 Erzindjan

5.05 Skilled Warrior

5.35 Visualisation

6.05 Ottawa Fire

6.35 Master Of Reality

7.05 Custers Mistake

7.35 Winston Wolfe