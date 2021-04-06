Any British runner who beats Irish horses to Punchestown Champion Hurdle will get £100,000 bonus

Irish runners won a staggering 23 of the 28 races run at the Cheltenham Festival last month – including the Champion Hurdle
Rachael Blackmore onboard Honeysuckle celebrates after victory in the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1) during day one of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture: Michael Steele/PA 

Tue, 06 Apr, 2021 - 17:34
A British-trained winner of the Punchestown Champion Hurdle is in line to collect a £100,000 bonus.

Irish runners won a staggering 23 of the 28 races run at the Cheltenham Festival last month – including the Unibet Champion Hurdle, which went the way of Honeysuckle.

Henry de Bromhead’s brilliant mare is set to go for the double under Rachael Blackmore – and big-race sponsors Paddy Power are offering the bonus in the hope of tempting competition from Britain.

The Nicky Henderson-trained Epatante got closest to Honeysuckle at Cheltenham from the home contingent when third. She is expected to reoppose later this month.

Spokesperson Paddy Power said: “We gave the Brits a beating at Cheltenham and now we’re laying down a challenge to the tune of £100k – come and have a go if you think you’re good enough.

“Honeysuckle blew her rivals away last month and will be well fancied for the Paddy Power Champion Hurdle at Punchestown, but now there’s an extra cash incentive for any British raider who thinks they can dethrone the queen.” 

Entries for the race will be revealed on Monday, April 12.

