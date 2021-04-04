Paul Nolan: I just hope we made the right decision with Latest Exhibition in Grand National

Trainer Paul Nolan. Picture: Healy Racing

Sun, 04 Apr, 2021 - 18:07
Keith Hamer

Latest Exhibition bids to overcome his relative inexperience as well as defy top weight in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

The Paul Nolan-trained novice has had just four races over fences, but he has shown plenty of potential, especially when runner-up to Monkfish in two Grade One races.

Connections decided not to take on Monkfish again at Cheltenham last month, having suffered defeat in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle last year.

“I just hope we have made the right decision in missing Cheltenham,” said Nolan.

“You can’t be afraid of one horse, but we’ve run against Monkfish three times and he’s beaten us three times.

“We just thought with the time frame, this race suited us better than Cheltenham. We had it in our minds early on the Irish National - provided he got what we thought was a favourable mark - would be his target.

“At the end of the day he’d be one of the most inexperienced horses in the field. The biggest field he’s run in was the Albert Bartlett last year. Other than that it has been relatively small fields. Of course that is a worry.

“There’s a lot of worries, but there is no point harbouring on them. When you run for prize money like this, you’re going to expect big fields and you’re going to have worries, but once the jockey is on his back and the race starts, there is nothing you can do and there is no point in worrying.

Ideally it would have been great if Tiger Roll had stayed in, but that’s the way it is. He’s got top weight for a reason.

Nolan reports his stable star to be in tip-top shape and expects him to stay the three miles and five furlongs.

“We couldn’t be happier with the horse.

“We’re just hoping we get a bit of luck in running and he comes home safe,” the County Wexford trainer went on.

“I think he will get the trip, but you never know until you go over it.

“I’m hoping if his jumping is good enough, I’d be surprised if the trip is a problem and the ground will be beautiful.”

Nolan believes his other runner, Fitzhenry, could surprise a few people and run a decent race.

“He’s in good form. He had a very nice run the last day. We rode him a bit different and it seemed to work,” he said.

“I thought he galloped to the line very well. He’s got a nice weight, he’s got a good man (Darragh O’Keeffe) on his back, hopefully he runs a respectable race and he certainly has an each-way chance in my book.”

