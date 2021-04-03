Jonathan Moore: ‘The hooves landed on both sides of my spine and the lower end of my rib cage’

It's the last Sunday before the recent Cheltenham Festival and Jonathan Moore is finalising his preparation for the big event aboard Ujumpthelastuwin in a two-mile handicap chase at Naas.

The steadily improving Wexford-born jockey, 26, riding for the steadily improving Meath based trainer, Gavin Cromwell, has eased his mount into a challenging position on the approach to the second last. Moore is at the threshold of a landmark week in his career, booked to ride Flooring Porter in the Stayers and Vallinier in the three-mile novice hurdle and both have excellent chances to bring him an inaugural festival win.

That Moore is still active in today’s race is due mostly to his instinctive athleticism. At the fifth last fence, Ujumpthelastuwin blundered badly and tried to shoot him sideways with sufficient force to propel him halfway to Newbridge, but his jockey held on tight and somehow found a mid air route back to the saddle.

Despite the loss of momentum, the partnership is going better than anything and they seem to jump that second last fence well. But the horse crumples on the landing side like a wobbly toddler trying to run faster than his little legs will allow.

Two despairing strides and a belly flop gives his rider no chance of heroic recovery this time. Unhurt initially, Moore begins the usual process of rolling to safety, then back to his feet for the long, weary trudge back to the weigh room. That’s when the trailing traffic, including Hardwired, ridden by Sean O’Keefe come painfully into his life.

“The fall of my own horse was fine,” recalls Moore, “It was the horse that came behind me galloped on my back and his two hooves landed both sides of my spine and the lower end of my rib cage. I was really sore afterwards, but there was nothing broken in my spine, I was lucky, so I decided to push through the pain barrier and convinced myself that I was still going to ride at Cheltenham.”

Riding good horses at the festival has been Jonathan Moore’s life purpose since even before he was a teenager. Growing up on the family farm in Adamstown, his parents both hunted and proximity to animals was part of his childhood.

“I was involved with ponies and show jumping and my sisters are into sports horses. Mam and Dad would have hunted when we were younger but were never involved in racing. I played hurling, football and soccer too.”

Moore is one of those seriously annoying people who happen to be good at most things they turn their hand to. He expands modestly. “Well, I played all three for Wexford at underage level, so I suppose it was busy enough for my parents in the summer, fitting all my sports in as well as making time for eventing and show jumping.”

Which was his favourite? “I love hurling, but when I was playing soccer for Wexford in tournaments like the Kennedy Cup (high calibre U14 tournament) you’d have all the club scouts from England there.

“I got called to trials for Ireland, but never attended,” he reveals, “and was asked to come over for trials by Sheffield United and Charlton and ended up not going to those either. I was 14 and had started riding out in racing yards by then and wanted to be a jockey more than anything. I don’t know if I’d been good enough, but I’d already picked racing.”

His tone can’t fully disguise an astonishment that someone would even think that a career as an international soccer player might be preferable to mucking out thoroughbred horses in mid-winter. He’d already had his moment of clarity by then.

“I stared riding out thoroughbreds for a local trainer, Moses Mc Cabe when I was 12 or 13,” he continues.

“Going up the gallops at speed, jumping at speed, I got such a thrill out of it. That it was all I wanted to do from then on. I’ve a strong-minded personality, when I set my sights on something I don’t like failing and when I wanted to be a jockey, I went hell for leather.”

These were to be essential character traits in the next war he had to fight. An Irish Mammy deeply valuing the importance of a formal education and who happens to be a teacher herself is never a trivial adversary.

“My mother was a teacher and it was hard to get out of school at the time,” he continues. School at the time was at the renowned sporting conveyer belt of Good Counsel College in New Ross, alma mater to jockeys such as Tom Doyle, Sean Flanagan, Tom O’Brien and Shane Foley and trainers such as Aidan O’Brien and Enda Bolger. The school also produced footballer Kevin Doyle who is now back in the horse industry in his home county and Irish rugby star, Tadgh Furlong.

Moore ground down the parental resistance in small stages. “After my Junior Cert my Mam said I could go up to RACE (Racing Academy and Centre of Education) in Kildare just for transition year and then go back and do my Leaving.

But I could go as an apprentice then and that wouldn’t have been possible if I’d gone back for the Leaving. There was a lot of ‘persuasion’ involved but my mother eventually agreed although it wouldn’t have been easy for her at the time. Luckily, it worked out.”

He knew early on that he would grow far too heavy to be a flat jockey so he targeted high end jump yards and after spells with Gordon Elliott, Noel Meade, Colm Murphy and Rebecca Curtis in Wales landed the job as stable jockey at Gavin Cromwell’s two years ago. His first Grade One win came at Leopardstown last December, when he timed the sections perfectly on the front running Flooring Porter to land the Christmas Hurdle. His career had now safely reached base camp four. The summit loomed tantalisingly in view, rising up from the Cotswolds in March.

Four days of medication after the Naas crumple and Moore is at the Cheltenham track for an early morning infield canter. He hasn’t sat on a horse since the fall and they have been four days of inner turmoil. “I was probably more positive on the outside than I was in my own head,” he recalls, “but I was taking strong painkillers, and trying to convince myself I was able to ride.

Then on Thursday morning when I knew I couldn’t it was a tough moment for me in my career and in my life.

“I was cantering Vanillier and I stood up to try balance and I couldn’t even put my hands down on the horse’s withers, my whole mid section, rib cage, right through my back were aching, so I pulled up and went over to Gavin and told him I wasn’t capable of riding in the race. I couldn’t do these horses justice. Telling Gavin that I wasn’t able to ride was the toughest thing I’ve ever done in racing.”

Cromwell took the late disruption to carefully nurtured plans with calm forbearance. Until that point the trainer had assumed his stable jockey would be riding his horses and there wasn’t a ‘Plan B.’ Moore immediately limped up to the plate.

“We discussed riding options and I suggested Danny (Mullins) would suit Flooring Porter, who is a front running horse and he rides a lot of runners from the front here in Ireland.

“He is tactically very good and Flooring Porter can be a bit quirky and I knew Danny would be strong enough to keep him ironed out.”

He was right. Danny did iron him out, leading from the start and winning unchallenged by three and a half lengths. A day later, Mark Walsh picked up the spare on Vannilier in the Albert Bartlett Hurdle, another Grade One, and won even easier by eleven lengths. Moore admits with a chuckle that “the thought went through my head. I wondered if I could have just strapped myself on. It’s one of those things!”

He won huge personal respect and plenty of kudos for his industry for his lucid post race broadcast interview after the Stayers. The theme of his words can be summarised thus: ‘yes I’m unlucky, but this is bigger than me, it’s a team effort brilliantly led by Gavin Cromwell and of how he was delighted for the small syndicate, for Danny, for the stable. Another dignified brick was laid in the cracked reputational wall of Irish horse racing’

He recalls: “It was very tough for me personally but I was equally as happy for Gavin, the team and the owner’s syndicate. All the success Gavin has is good for me going forward attracting more owners and horses.

“I couldn’t be sitting around feeling sorry for myself this was a team effort. Gavin was brilliant. A lot of trainers could have turned their back on me for being declared on the horses but he was very supportive.”

It had been Moore’s intention to resume at Fairyhouse this weekend but after a late fitness test he stood himself down yet again but hopes to be firing on all cylinders soon and when Punchestown comes around, reunite with Flooring Porter and Vanillier for the conclusion of their brilliant seasons.

“I’m just staying positive,” he explains. “and looking forward because there is nothing that I can do about it now only get healthy and stay well.”