Latest Exhibition top weight for Grand National field after Tiger Roll taken out of field

The dual Grand National hero Tiger Roll will head back to Aintree instead next week for the Betway Bowl.
Latest Exhibition under jockey Bryan Cooper. Picture: Healy Racing.

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 12:47

Latest Exhibition heads the weights for the BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday after Tiger Roll was taken out of the race at the final declaration stage.

The dual Grand National hero will head back to Aintree instead next week for the Betway Bowl.

Tiger Roll’s owners Gigginstown House Stud have four Irish National runners – Coko Beach, Mortal, Run Wild Fred and Roaring Bull – plus one of the three reserves, Eurobot.

The absence of Tiger Roll means the Paul Nolan-trained novice Latest Exhibition now carries top weight of 11st 10lb.

The eight-year-old steps into handicap company for the first time after finishing second to Monkfish in two Grade One contests at Leopardstown over the winter. He sidestepped another clash with Willie Mullins’ exciting prospect at last month’s Cheltenham Festival to wait for this weekend.

Mullins is well-represented with a team of five – Brahma Bull, Salsaretta, Agusta Gold, Dragon D’estruval and Robin De Carlow.

Among other fancied runners to stand their ground are Sempo and The Big Dog.

Escaria Ten, third in the National Hunt Challenge cup at Cheltenham, is one of four contenders for Denise Foster.

The Philip Hobbs-trained Jerrysback is the only English runner.

