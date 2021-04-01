Clonmel tips: Shantreusse looks the business in the last

The first day of the new month signals the start of the summer schedule of racing as the first of the year’s matinee meetings on the turf takes place in Clonmel, and Shantreusse rates nap material in the last of the seven races, the Next Race Meeting May 13 Bumper.
Sam Curling’s horse made his debut at in a Navan bumper in February and, under a patient ride by Derek O’Connor, he found only Ginto too good.
The winner, who cost the best part of half a million, had the benefit of a previous run and was ultimately too good, but the runner-up was notably strong in the market and ran with distinct promise.
Running to that same level should ensure another big run, but he can improve and use his experience to get the better of likely type Hemlock, who represents Willie Mullins.
Stolen Moment was an eyecatcher last time and ought to be capable of going very close in the Tote.ie Home Of The Placepot Handicap Hurdle.
The drop back to two and a quarter miles is a slight concern, but it is an ordinary contest, she is lightly raced for her age and if ridden a bit more positively the mare will surely go very close.
Mount Melleray has a great opportunity to get off the mark over fences in the Quirke uPVC Windows Beginners’ Chase.
James Motherway’s runner made his chasing debut last month at Gowran Park and lost little in defeat behind Full Time Score. There is nothing of that winner’s calibre in this race, and this half-brother to useful stablemate Dinny Lacey can earn the first winning bracket of his career.
4:00 Drummer
4:30 Western Zara
5:00 Stolen Moment
5:35 Mount Melleray (nb)
6:05 Trumps Ace
6:35 Rock On Barney
7:05 Shantreusse (nap)
4:00 God Help Us
4:30 More Wine Lilly
5:00 Get Home
5:35 Hesamanofhisword
6:05 Crack On Corrie
6:35 Marshalled
7:05 Hemlock