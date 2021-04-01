Clonmel tips: Shantreusse looks the business in the last

The first day of the new month signals the start of the summer schedule of racing as the first of the year’s matinee meetings on the turf takes place in Clonmel, and Shantreusse rates nap material in the last of the seven races, the Next Race Meeting May 13 Bumper.

Sam Curling’s horse made his debut at in a Navan bumper in February and, under a patient ride by Derek O’Connor, he found only Ginto too good.