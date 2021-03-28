Decision on point-to-points return to action expected to be made in coming days

It is an important couple of days for the point-to-point industry, as it awaits news of a possible return to action.

The season has been decimated by Covid-19 and by its perceived position as a non-elite sport, which resulted in the government not allowing it to continue through the depths of the lockdown.

In the current moment, however, as horse racing in Ireland basks in the glory of its Cheltenham success, the sector looks stronger and more important than ever to the industry. Were it allowed return, it would prevent further long-term damage to itself and to National Hunt racing.

The industry has put its case to the government and now awaits the decision. Amongst the points put forward is the plain argument that it is an industry, not a sport, and is professionally run, licensed and regulated by the same authority as racing on the track.

And it has long been the feeding force which has helped to generate National Hunt success on the track, with horses and jockeys cutting their teeth in the point to point fields before progressing to make great impact on the international stage.

No fewer than 13 of the 28 winners at the recent Cheltenham Festival began their career in Irish point-to-points.

In favour of a return is the fact 34 point-to-points were run in the autumn of 2020, from which there were no positive Covid cases, while earlier this month three all-bumper meetings, specifically created for the point-to-point community, were successfully run in Punchestown, Wexford and Tipperary, and all strictly obeyed Covid regulations and protocols.