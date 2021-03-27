Dubai double for Gosden as Mishriff and Lord North show class

Mishriff delivered another brilliant performance to win the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan.

John Gosden's colt, already a winner of the world's richest race in the Saudi Cup at Riyadh last month, displayed versatility as well as the highest class by switching back to turf here and winning on his first attempt at a mile-and-a-half.

Mishriff had to do it the hard way too, challenging down the outside after being last of the nine-strong field exiting the back straight, and then proving his stamina as well as his acceleration to hold off two Japanese challengers Chrono Genesis and Loves Only You in a driving finish.

Mishriff, who won at 4-1, had a neck to spare from Chrono Genesis at the line, with Loves Only You and Oisin Murphy another neck back in third.

For Gosden, and son Thady who now shares their British trainer's licence, it was a second big win in under an hour on the Dubai World Cup card - following Lord North's success in the Turf.

Lord North produced an irresistible surge down the outside to deliver a famous victory for Frankie Dettori.

Lord North, an impressive winner of the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot in the summer, struck from well off the pace but was dominant in the final furlong of the Meydan straight.

Dettori was content to sit well behind the lead early on.

Once he asked Lord North to pick up the pacesetters, it was game over - and the 6-4 favourite was three lengths clear at the line, from Japan's Vin De Garde, with Felix staying on into third for Oisin Murphy and Newmarket trainer Marco Botti.

Dettori said: "It was a nice pace. I followed William's horse (William Buick, on Al Suhail). I had plenty of horse, and I know he stays really well.

"So I kicked him early, and he flew. I didn't do much else after that - he did the rest.

"He was a handful in the early days, so he was gelded. He's much more focused now, and he's done nothing wrong.

"He's a horse to go to war with in all the big races this year. Let's try the Prince of Wales's again ... but I'm sure Mr Gosden will have a plan, and we'll have lots of fun."

The Italian added of his successful spell back in Dubai during the winter: "It's not been so bad, has it?

"I love it - coming back to where I started years ago. Twenty-five years of the World Cup, and I think I've been at most of them - they have been tremendous memories.

"Long may it continue."