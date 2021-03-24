Tipperary tips: Casey West looks set to go one better this time around

The Higher Road worth noting in the opening Ormond Mares Flat Race
Jamie Codd can score on Gortmillish in the first division of the Nenagh 5-Y-0 Flat Race. Picture:  Sportsfile

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 07:00
John Ryan

Casey West, runner-up to the Willie Mullins-trained Pont Aval in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown last month, will be strongly-fancied to land a division of the Nenagh 5-Y-0 Flat Race on Tipperary’s eight-race card of bumper action for point-to-pointers.

Trained by top handler Colin Bowe, the Westerner gelding was sent off at 8/1 for his racecourse debut and ran a race full of promise, beaten eight lengths by the winner.

In his only point-to-point, Casey West slipped-up at Moig South in December, when two lengths down and chasing Dom Of Mary turning to face the final fence.

Dom Of Mary boosted that form when winning a recent Fairyhouse bumper in good style for Sam Curling.

Clearly, Casey West has ability and, unless there’s s smart newcomer in the field, he should be difficult to beat – the booking of Patrick Mullins for Aidan Fitzgerald’s Sholokhov gelding Don Chalant, his only ride of the day, is however  significant.

The Bowe-trained Seattle Seahawk, a Presenting half-brother to Cheltenham Festival winner Benefficient, is also of interest in the Lisronagh 4-Y-0 Flat race.

Although beaten more than a hundred lengths at Gowran Park last time, The Higher Road should be worth noting in the opening Ormond Mares Flat Race.

Trained by John O’Callaghan, this Publisher mare, winner of her point in Dromahane in December, paid the price for chasing the classy, odds-on favourite Journey With Me before weakening with more than a half-mile to race and finishing tailed off.

But her earlier form entitles her to plenty of respect – a distant second to the high-class, subsequent winner Gerri Colombe at Fairyhouse, followed by a fourth to subsequent Cheltenham Bumper fourth Three Stripes Life in Navan.

It’s difficult to fancy her on the bare form of her Gowran Park run, when she started 4/1 second favourite. But she’s a lot better than that and might have the edge over the Aidan Fitzgerald debutante Somewhat Cloudy.

Denise Foster continues to churn out the winners from Cullentra and the Jamie Codd-ridden Gortmillish is one to note in the first division of the Nenagh 5-Y-0 Flat Race.

This Sinndar gelding won his point-to-point for Colin McKeever at Portrush back in October, his second start, beating Garde Des Champs (runs in today’s 3.40.).

He might prove too good for Henry de Bromhead’s only runner today, Upping The Anti, beaten by Tango Tara (subsequently bought for €120,000 to join Paul Nicholls) in his only point outing, at Ballindenisk.

SELECTIONS 

John Ryan 

1.25 The Higher Road 

1.55 Seattle Seahawk 

2.30 En Avant 

3.05 Gortmillish (nb) 

3.40 Casey West (Nap) 

4.15 Broomfield Hall 

4.45 My Boy Grizzle 

5.15 Clay Rogers 

Next best 

1.25 Somehat Cloudy 

1.55 Keepthepresent 

2.30 Gunnery Officer 

3.05 Upping The Anti 

3.40 Don Chalant 

4.15 Temple’s Dawn 

4.45 Ballycorr 

5.15 Bardenstown Lad

