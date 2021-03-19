Cheltenham Festival: Belfast Banter makes it 19 Irish winners; Rachael Blackmore takes sixth victory

Follow all the latest from day three of the Cheltenham Festival here
Cheltenham Festival: Belfast Banter makes it 19 Irish winners; Rachael Blackmore takes sixth victory

Belfast Banter ridden by Kevin Sexton after winning the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle on day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture: Tim Goode/PA 

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 14:08
Ashley Iveson and Nick Robson

  • Irish winners: 19; British winners:
  • Leading trainer: Henry de Bromhead 5; Willie Mullins 4; Denise Foster 3; Nicky Henderson 2 
  • Leading jockey: Rachael Blackmore 6; Jack Kennedy 3; Paul Townend, Nico de Boinville 2
  • 1.20: Quilixios (Rachael Blackmore) 2-1
  • 1.55: Belfast Banter (K C Sexton) 33-1

1.55: McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

1 Belfast Banter (K C Sexton) 33-1 

2 Petit Mouchoir (J C Gainford) 22-1 

3 Milkwood (R T Dunne) 28-1 

4 Eclair De Beaufeu (J W Kennedy) 11-1 

25 ran

Belfast Banter finished with a flourish to lift the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle for Peter Fahey and Kevin Sexton.

Sent off a 33-1 shot, Belfast Banter was settled in midfield, with Sexton happy to let Milkwood and Third Time Lucki launch their challenges up the straight before delivering his mount approaching the last.

Belfast Banter found plenty on the run to line, fending off top-weight Petit Mouchoir, with Milkwood third and Eclair De Beaufeu fourth.

Sexton said: “I’m kind of in shock, to be honest. I don’t know what just happened, but it happened.

“It actually went very well. He jumped, he travelled – I was everywhere I wanted to be. When I went for him, he just kept going and I always felt I was going to get there.

“(It’s) unbelievable, to be honest with you. We had the favourite in the mares’ race yesterday (Royal Kahala) and she didn’t run that well, so I kind of thought I was going home without a winner.

“That’s a nice shock.”

1.20: JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)

Quilixios ridden by Rachael Blackmore on their way to winning the JCB Triumph Hurdle on day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Quilixios ridden by Rachael Blackmore on their way to winning the JCB Triumph Hurdle on day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

1 Quilixios (Rachael Blackmore) 2-1 

2 Adagio (T Scudamore) 10-1 

3 Haut En Couleurs (P Townend) 20-1 

8 ran

Rachael Blackmore notched a remarkable sixth winner of the week as Quilixios claimed the JCB Triumph Hurdle, the opening event on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead, who is also enjoying an excellent week in the Cotswolds, Quilixios (2-1) was prominent throughout, settling on the heels of the pace-setting Talking About You before moving to the front two flights from home.

Adagio, representing the home team for David Pipe, tried his best to reel in Quilixios up the hill, but Blackmore’s mount galloped all the way to the line, with 20-1 shot Haut En Couleurs in third.

Favourite Zanahiyr and leading British hope Tritonic both failed to sparkle in the Grade One heat.

Quilixios only joined the Henry De Bromhead yard at the start of the month having previously been trained by the suspended Gordon Elliott, and Rachael Blackmore paid tribute to the horse’s former team.

She told ITV Racing: “It’s incredible. Henry’s only had this horse a short time, so all the work went into him at Cullentra stables, so it’s thanks to their work, really.

“Henry just had to get him here on the boat, so big thanks to all them. He’s a smashing horse. And thanks to Cheveley Park for putting me up, it’s brilliant.”

Blackmore admitted her parents are thoroughly enjoying her exploits at home in Tipperary.

She added: “They’re getting a great kick out of it, so it’s brilliant. I know they’d have loved to have been here today, like a lot of people. I’m just happy I’m here and these horses are here.”

De Bromhead said: “It’s been an incredible week.

“He’s a lovely horse but we’ve only just got him. He’s a gorgeous horse and I’m pleased for Cheveley Park, as they are great supporters of ours.

“All credit to Gordon and his team as he looked amazing on joining us, we’ve done very little with him.

“We knew he jumped really well, and had been really impressive before today and he’s a lovely looking horse. He’ll be a nice chaser in time.

“I wouldn’t know about next year, we’ll have a chat and see what everyone wants to do.”

More in this section

Cheltenham Festival 2021 - Day Three - Cheltenham Racecourse Cheltenham Festival racecards and tips: Here's all you need to know for day four
Cheltenham Festival 2021 - Day Three - Cheltenham Racecourse Cheltenham Festival - Good day, bad day: Jonathan Moore warrants huge credit for self-sacrifice
Cheltenham Festival 2021 - Day Three - Cheltenham Racecourse Stayers Hurdle: 'Huge performance' sees Flooring Porter beat all rivals 
#cheltenham festivalliveblog
Cheltenham Festival: Belfast Banter makes it 19 Irish winners; Rachael Blackmore takes sixth victory

Watch: Ruby Walsh's Friday morning tips from Cheltenham

READ NOW

Latest

Ruby's 

Cheltenham Breakfast Breakdown

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Ruby Walsh
Ruby Walsh

The voice of racing

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up