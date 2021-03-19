Cheltenham Festival: Belfast Banter makes it 19 Irish winners; Rachael Blackmore takes sixth victory

1.55: McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

1 Belfast Banter (K C Sexton) 33-1

2 Petit Mouchoir (J C Gainford) 22-1

3 Milkwood (R T Dunne) 28-1

4 Eclair De Beaufeu (J W Kennedy) 11-1

25 ran

Belfast Banter finished with a flourish to lift the McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle for Peter Fahey and Kevin Sexton.

Sent off a 33-1 shot, Belfast Banter was settled in midfield, with Sexton happy to let Milkwood and Third Time Lucki launch their challenges up the straight before delivering his mount approaching the last.

Belfast Banter found plenty on the run to line, fending off top-weight Petit Mouchoir, with Milkwood third and Eclair De Beaufeu fourth.

Sexton said: “I’m kind of in shock, to be honest. I don’t know what just happened, but it happened.

“It actually went very well. He jumped, he travelled – I was everywhere I wanted to be. When I went for him, he just kept going and I always felt I was going to get there.

“(It’s) unbelievable, to be honest with you. We had the favourite in the mares’ race yesterday (Royal Kahala) and she didn’t run that well, so I kind of thought I was going home without a winner.

“That’s a nice shock.”

1.20: JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)

Quilixios ridden by Rachael Blackmore on their way to winning the JCB Triumph Hurdle on day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

1 Quilixios (Rachael Blackmore) 2-1

2 Adagio (T Scudamore) 10-1

3 Haut En Couleurs (P Townend) 20-1

8 ran

Rachael Blackmore notched a remarkable sixth winner of the week as Quilixios claimed the JCB Triumph Hurdle, the opening event on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead, who is also enjoying an excellent week in the Cotswolds, Quilixios (2-1) was prominent throughout, settling on the heels of the pace-setting Talking About You before moving to the front two flights from home.

Adagio, representing the home team for David Pipe, tried his best to reel in Quilixios up the hill, but Blackmore’s mount galloped all the way to the line, with 20-1 shot Haut En Couleurs in third.

Favourite Zanahiyr and leading British hope Tritonic both failed to sparkle in the Grade One heat.

Quilixios only joined the Henry De Bromhead yard at the start of the month having previously been trained by the suspended Gordon Elliott, and Rachael Blackmore paid tribute to the horse’s former team.

She told ITV Racing: “It’s incredible. Henry’s only had this horse a short time, so all the work went into him at Cullentra stables, so it’s thanks to their work, really.

“Henry just had to get him here on the boat, so big thanks to all them. He’s a smashing horse. And thanks to Cheveley Park for putting me up, it’s brilliant.”

Blackmore admitted her parents are thoroughly enjoying her exploits at home in Tipperary.

She added: “They’re getting a great kick out of it, so it’s brilliant. I know they’d have loved to have been here today, like a lot of people. I’m just happy I’m here and these horses are here.”

De Bromhead said: “It’s been an incredible week.

“He’s a lovely horse but we’ve only just got him. He’s a gorgeous horse and I’m pleased for Cheveley Park, as they are great supporters of ours.

“All credit to Gordon and his team as he looked amazing on joining us, we’ve done very little with him.

“We knew he jumped really well, and had been really impressive before today and he’s a lovely looking horse. He’ll be a nice chaser in time.

“I wouldn’t know about next year, we’ll have a chat and see what everyone wants to do.”