Watch: Ruby Walsh's Friday morning tips from Cheltenham

Ruby Walsh brings you the latest from the Cheltenham Festival
Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 08:18

After reflecting on another 'wow day' at the festival, Ruby Walsh brings his Friday fancies from a misty Cheltenham, including his Gold Cup tip.

Ruby Walsh: History beckons for Al Boum Photo in Cheltenham Gold Cup

