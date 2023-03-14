'He's grand and relaxed' - Ruby Walsh's Cheltenham Breakfast Breakdown

Ruby Walsh has been up, as usual, nice and early ahead of the action at Cheltenham.
We've a massive week of racing in store at Prestbury Park, of course, and the racing legend and Examiner Sport columnist is on the ground for us.
Ruby will send breakfast videos each morning for our readers with tips and behind-the-scenes insights.
Read his full preview of Tuesday's action here.
Here's who he found on his morning walkabout:
Day One 📹: Ruby's Cheltenham Breakfast Breakdown.— Irish Examiner Sport (@ExaminerSport) March 14, 2023
Tune in every morning for daily tips and a look ahead to that day's contenders with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh.https://t.co/uQmZyoiKp1 pic.twitter.com/9AwJvoVwqS